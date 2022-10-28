Some musicians are great characters.
Then there’s Dani Carson, a great character with great character.
Along with being a top Southwest Oklahoma musical talent, and one of the busiest 20-somethings you’ll ever meet, she has a big heart.
That’s what’s driving her current passion project, a “Singing for Seniors Tour” of Oklahoma assisted living centers in December.
For six-days in December, Carson is packing up her vehicle and traveling to six different assisted living centers in Elk City, Corn, Oklahoma City, Lawton, Binger and Chickasha.
The idea was borne when she was booked to perform at Concordia Life Community in Oklahoma City for a September show. A volunteer opportunity to perform, she made the hour-and-a-half drive expecting to perform at a center for developmentally disabled youths. She was in for a surprise.
“I get up there and they definitely were not teens,” she said before laughing.
Knowing that may be an audience ready for her acoustic sounds, she played her acoustic guitar and performed favorites for the facility’s residents. It offered her one of her best experiences, she said.
“It was so cool because I met so many sweet, cool people,” she said. “I miss kind of seeing an older person’s smile.”
Carson said the experience reminded her of visiting her late-grandmother at a Lawton nursing home. Sometimes during those Sunday visits, she’d bring her guitar and sing. Others would gather while she performed and they, too, enjoyed it. Her recent show brought a similar feeling.
“It kind of gave me a kind of nostalgia feeling, that same energy,” she said. “We want to make sure those who really need somebody in the holiday season have somebody.”
After word spread about the show in Oklahoma City, Carson said other facilities reached out to her to perform. She reached out to others and began formulating the tour idea but soon realized it would be for volunteer performances.
“I hate saying no, I’m a really big people pleaser,” she said. “So, I thought, ‘How in the world can we make this work?’”
Carson said the memory of her late-grandmother is pushing her to make the tour something special for the week before Christmas. It was her and others’ hardest time as family would be out visiting one another and she was left behind.
“I don’t want them to feel forgotten,” she said. “We just want to make sure nobody’s left out.”
Carson said she is looking for sponsorship to make this tour happen. It’s not cheap for an artist to hit the road and put about 500 miles or more on your car.
It takes being resourceful. It also takes people buying in to the spirit of the tour, according to Carson.
She’s selling tour t-shirts at $25 each and sponsor names will be on them, as well as a banner she’s posting at all her upcoming shows as well as during the tour. She’s going to donate a t-shirt to each facility as well as flyers and posters for the residents to commemorate the visits.
Since putting the word out via her Facebook and Instagram pages and website at https://danicarsonmusic.com/, Carson said others are catching on with the idea and the purpose and there are a variety of levels of ways to sponsor.
“So far, we’ve had quite a bit of response from people,” she said. “I would love to have more. … I really want people to participate in any sort of way.”
That means supporting the effort, be it by purchasing a t-shirt, going to one of the shows or even sharing the posts and updates to your social media accounts to spread the word are forms of sponsorship, according to Carson. It can be as simple as using your heart and your time.
“Be inspired to even go visit family at a home that’s not on the tour,” she said.
Carson said she’s using her other job, one of many, to video interviews with a resident at each facility for her Oklahoma Life TV program she hosts. That means conducting interviews, editing videos, setting up to perform and then performing before breaking down her own gear and loading back up.
She’ll be making the daily journey to each facility and return home. Tour doesn’t mean staying in hotels. That’s expensive, she said.
“I’m pretty much doing two jobs at once,” she said. “There’s a lot going on in this tour, it’s not just me playing music.”
There’s a lot more going into this. Carson asks you keep up with her social media accounts or at her website to find out more about how you can be a key member of her road crew.
“This tour is going to mean a lot to me and a lot to the people who I’ll be singing for,” she said. “Please find a way to get involved — let someone who needs someone know you care.”
There’s going to be some spooky good times Saturday night to celebrate Halloween and live music together around these parts.
If you’re in the mood for a Halloween Hoedown, then the Trail of Fear, 11101 E. Lee, is the place to be at 10 p.m. Saturday night.
Knuckles headlines a lineup featuring KeyBoy, Whiskey 115, Dillon Hanley and White Boy Money (WBM).
The Guitar Bar, 1816 SW 11th, will have a no cover good time with The Garagemahalix at its grand re-opening under new ownership. Music starts at 9 p.m. and there will be a costume contest.
And if you want a heavy Halloween, come out to the Railhead Saloon, 909 S. Sheridan, for a ghoulishly good time with my bandmates in Norville kicking things off around 10 p.m. followed by Lucavi and topped off with the mighty DeadCore. Coupled with a costume contest, you’re going to want to experience this annual tradition.
Since they’re all in Norville, it’s fair use for you to check out Lucavi covering Norville’s song, ”Vlad” at last weekend’s show at the Railhead: https://youtu.be/lBT-UQ8Cvao.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.