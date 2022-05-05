Most of us might not be able to explain Einstein’s theory about the passage of time and its relative effects on the mind and body, at least not with technical terms.
But anyone who has ever been on vacation can understand how quickly days seem to pass when you’re doing something you enjoy as opposed to a typical work week.
There are moments when time moves in slow, languid waves rolling from shore to shore at an achingly slow pace. Then there are those moments when time is a pulse, a heartbeat, a flash that is over before it began.
When I volunteered to participate in Children United’s annual dance competition, I looked at the calendar and told myself there would be plenty of time to learn the moves, get the choreography down and prepare myself to dance in front of a crowd of people for charity.
The last time I danced was in high school at my senior prom, and let’s be honest that was swaying, not dancing. This would require dexterity, timing, rhythm — none of which were skills I had in abundance.
You might be asking yourself why I, a 35-year-old graduate student and journalist with almost no depth perception volunteered for such an assignment. Honestly, it wasn’t a hard stretch for me. I live for new experiences, and this promised to be a fun one.
Who cared if I couldn’t dance?
Well, thankfully, no one.
I met my partner, the incomparable Ashley Morrison, for our first practice on St. Patrick’s Day knowing I would need all the luck of the Irish to not make an absolute fool of myself. Our choreographer, Aubree Lloyd from Lawton Ballet Theatre, was about 15 years our junior and very energetic.
I learned quickly how physically exhausting the art of dance is. I suppose deep down I always knew that dance was a workout, but I wasn’t expecting to be out of breath, sweating and close to collapse by the time our first one-hour rehearsal was over.
I also never expected that one-hour to feel like 10 minutes. Dancing was exciting, fun and new — and made all the better by my amazing partner and an awesome choreographer. Relativity had made me its fool. I felt a little cheated, honestly. How could an hour go by that fast?
That first night we learned half of our two-minute routine. Forget learning an entire dance, I wasn’t sure if I could remember the first minute’s worth of steps. Thankfully, by the time the next rehearsal rolled around, I had retained about 90 percent of the routine. After a few rounds it was time to learn the last half of the steps.
We were dancing to “The One that I Want,” from Grease. It is an up-tempo song, and we would occasionally get ahead of ourselves. But honestly, I was just happy to not trip over my own feet.
As the weeks wore on, I grew more confident in my dancing. The one thing I just couldn’t figure out was how to move my upper body — my arms specifically — when I was so focused on moving the lower part.
It seemed like no matter how energetic I got, when I would watch the video of rehearsal my upper body was stiff as a board. I finally asked my choreographer and got some great advice.
“Treat each part of your body like it is separate from the whole,” she told me.
After that I realized that I could separate the movement in my arms from my legs and the whole experience became immeasurably more enjoyable.
By the time the evening of the competition rolled around we were all feeling positive about our routine. We had the moves down, and if all else failed we were prepared to improvise. We had even incorporated a couple of special moments including a lift and a cartwheel.
The competition was held in the Apache Casino Hotel, and the ballroom was packed with people. It was almost intimidating, but I just kept reminding myself the whole thing was for a great cause.
Children United’s mission is to construct an inclusive playground at Elmer Thomas Park; the dance competition is one of their biggest fundraisers of the year. With a full house and tickets at $50 a piece I knew they had already done well, then there were the auctions to come and the donations to decide the winners. Whatever happened on stage wouldn’t really matter in the end as long as we helped raise some money.
Ashley and I were the second couple up. We waited backstage, trying to keep each other calm and remember our moves. The wait between walking backstage and having our names called to perform our routine seemed to stretch on endlessly. Once again I was feeling the effects of relativity.
Then we were up there, facing the crowd. The music started and we danced.
It was all over in a flash. We pulled it off — including the cartwheel. I could hardly believe it was all over. Weeks of practice, of sore muscles and aching joints, and it was over in a matter of moments.
What relativity doesn’t account for is our memories. My experience dancing on stage will live on forever in my head and my heart. I imagine I will still be able to perform the steps 10 years from now. In this way I can finally get one over on time.