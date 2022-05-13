Saturday night is going to be good for your “metal health” if you like the searing heavy metal sounds of the 1980s.
That’s because Quiet Riot is coming to town. They’re bringing a primary part of the band’s most successful period back into the fold as they ready to release new music as well as celebrate the 40th anniversary of their breakthrough 1983 album, “Metal Health.” Rockin’ Rudy Sarzo is back on bass duties as the only physical link to the band’s glory days.
Lined up with bandmates Jizzy Pearl, Johnny Kelly and Alex Grossi, Sarzo and company are going to be offering the hits. But they’re promising some new sounds that will sound right at home with the classics.
But you’ve got to enjoy the classics. That was part of Quiet Riot’s formula to become hitmakers. It doesn’t hurt to have the hooks of a pair of Slade originals to gain that traction:
•Quiet Riot, “Cum On Feel the Noize”: https://youtu.be/ZxgMGk9JPVA.
•Quiet Riot, “Mama We’re All Crazee Now”: https://youtu.be/gStvjANqoqs.
The 71-year-old Sarzo rejoined the band after nearly two decades away for a late-2021 concert that’s turned into a full-time gig. He’s the last trooper still in the Quiet Riot squad after drummer Frankie Banalli retired before dying from pancreatic cancer in 2020. Singer Kevin DuBrow died in 2007 from a cocaine overdose.
Sarzo told Sleazeroxx.com he returned to the fold following a personal request from Banalli before the drummer’s death. He said it has always been his “music home.”
“When I say my home, any musician out there would probably agree with me that at a certain point in your career, you find that group of guys or girls that have a collective consciousness. All that really matters at that moment, when you guys or girls are together, is the music.”
The Quiet Riot saga is pretty unique with some interesting connections and moments.
Its lineage includes game changing guitarist and founding member Randy Rhoads who died from a plane crash while touring with Ozzy Osbourne in 1982. Rhoads and bassist Kelly Garni founded the band in 1973. However, Garni was ousted after a 1978 chain of events that began with immense alcohol consumption, a fight with Rhodes while he was wielding a gun, and ended with a drunk driving arrest while on his way to kill DuBrow.
It’s fitting that when they finally hit big, their blockbuster album’s title track, “Band Your Head (Metal Health)” would be as much of a release as it is: https://youtu.be/O_1ruZWJigo.
Although unable to reach the heights as with this album, Quiet Riot continues to have a large following of folks yearning to relive these songs that defined an era of 1980s hard rock.
One last one. Check out a video from the band’s follow-up to “Metal Health,” called “The Wild and the Young”: https://youtu.be/TP2KhfQ8Pm8.
Apache Casino Hotel Event Center Manager Lee Bayless has said this is going to be an exciting show at the Event Center Saturday night. It’s so exciting, he’s offering two more sets of two tickets to the column’s readers with the Quiet Riot Ticket Contest.
This week’s final keyword is: BANG YOUR HEAD.
The Quiet Riot concert with special guest Lenny VanHorn begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Two more winners will be picked Saturday.
Tickets, starting at $25, are also on sale at the casino cage or online at www.apachecasinohotel.com.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Must be 21 or older to win and attend concert.
For the baker’s dozen time it’s the weekend for you to hear the future in local music.
That’s right, I’m talking about the 13th Annual Phillips Music Education Center (PMEC) Student/Teacher Showcase. It’s an exciting time, according to David Jackson, one of the program’s forerunners along with David Wilson.
“The event is designed to highlight the students and faculty of our Education Center in an exciting performance with a purpose – a benefit for the Lawton Food Bank,” he said. “Admission is free, but everyone is encouraged to bring non-perishable food items.”
The performances will feature all the music program’s students, either performing with other students and/or teachers, as well as in bands and groups, according to Jackson.
The show kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Vaska Theatre, 1902 NW Ferris. There’s plenty of parking on the theatre’s west side and concessions will be available. Admittance is free but “come prepared to support the Vaska and the Lawton Food Bank,” Jackson said.
“We’ve teamed up with a local icon – the Vaska Theatre — to host what will be a showcase to remember,” he said. “Help us share the joy of making music with our community.”
For each item donated to the Lawton Food Bank will offer one entry into the “Guitar Smash-Off,” an annual highlight, Jackson said. Cash donations will also be taken with entries at $1 apiece.
“Donate three items, you get three entries in the chance to be a ‘rock star’ and smash an otherwise useless guitar, 10 items gets you 10 entries, etc..,” he said. “The Food Bank is in need of help this time of year, so bring donations even if you aren’t interested in the ‘Smash-Off.’”
The event is geared to family and friends of the students, but everyone is welcome, Jackson said.
Along with these donations, this is going to be a big event for Norville and all who chipped in with the recent Rafael Montez Mural Fundraiser during the band’s April 23 show at the Railhead Saloon. After paying for the mural’s creation and mounting to Darry and Terry Shaw, I’m proud to announce there was still $800 left over. After conferring with Rafy’s widow, Lacey, it was decided the overage needed to be applied to a music program to get young aspiring musicians started on their paths forward.
After speaking with the Davids of Phillips Music Co., I’m proud to officially announce a contingent from the band, columnist included, will be presenting the money at the event to establish the Rafael Montez Memorial Music Scholarship.
“We’re totally on board and are excited to be a part of it,” Jackson said. “We’re happy to make it happen.”
It feels good and the Norville gang is in discussion to make this an annual fundraiser concert. Be looking for more about that a little bit closer to next 4/20. There’s a lot coming up with the music collective. I’ll keep you posted more about that when the time is right.
Also, keep watching for news of the hanging and unveiling of the Rafael Montez mural at the Railhead Saloon. We’re going to make it an event when the Shaw brothers say they’re ready with the art.
Until then, visit the band’s Facebook page and follow to stay on top. Visit, “like” (“love”) and follow our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/NorvilleTheElephantTheWhaleTheBand/.
The return of the Arts for All Festival this year also shown a spotlight to local music talents and made a welcome sound for sore ears.
Brothers DuPree, Garagemahalix, Amanda Kidd & Co. and David Halliburton were among many aural artists sharing their music during the festival. Performing in the Lawton Farmers Market, Kidd and her husband Jake Bridges said it was a good experience and idea to use the structure. With the doors opened, cool air flowing through and shade overhead there was a lot to make the location an ideal setting.
Can’t wait for more moments like these.
