Here’s some news I just realized (thank you Facebook timeline memories): this edition of Soundemonium Musaic officially marks the 10th Anniversary of this li’l ol’ column dedicated to Southwest Oklahoma’s music and the people who make it.
I’m kind of floored. That so many of you reach out each week to let me know you’re reading and checking out our variety of talented artists is the coolest thank you ever.
That they let me do this week in, week out, is still one of the greatest gifts and I want to thank The Lawton Constitution for keeping the faith.
Now, as they say, on with the show!
And what a show it is. I told you last month I’d be getting with 18-year-old musical wunderkind Bly Gomez to learn his story. Now, we’re doing just that and, judging from what he’s got to offer and is planning, at just the right time.
Performing under the name of BLY, the Lawton native is a Primo Recording Company artist attending the Academy of Contemporary Music at the University of Central Oklahoma.
BLY said his musical roots come from Lawton.
“Pretty much my entire family is in Lawton,” he said. “I come down several times during the year.”
BLY said his intense connection to music starts with his father, Shawn Gomez. The father ran the Primo Recording Studio and the son was there, soaking in the musical knowledge.
“I used to be there and sit and watch him,” he said. “I was always submerged in music.”
BLY said he’s a fourth-generation musician. It’s in his blood. Second grade would be the time his musical ear developed. After being named a student of the week, he was tasked with doing a performance for his classmates.
“My dad said, ‘You need to sing,’” he said. “He told me I can do it if I start practicing.”
That showcase was the moment the young musician also found his love for performing. BLY said the immediate feedback was intoxicating.
“I got done and all my classmates were clapping,” he said. “Since then, I’ve been hooked on music. I knew that’s what I wanted to do in second grade.”
Following his graduation from Edmond Santa Fe High School, BLY entered the prestigious ACM at UCO contemporary music program. It’s a course he calls “very, very cool.”
In his first semester, BLY said his fundamentals of music courses have made an impact. Another aspect of the program that’s been amazing is how all performance art majors are set up in a band.
“No matter what instrument you are,” he said. “They put you in a new band every semester.”
BLY’s first group combination was an acapella ensemble. He said it tuned his harmonic hearing.
“It was a very cool experience,” he said.
A music theory/fundamentals class has been the most educational class available, BLY said.
“It offers a deep dive into, ‘What is music?’” he said. “It’s the whole 9-yards of what is music.”
The educational experience also tackles the business side to the music industry. BLY said it is essential.
“It’s a well-rounded education on how you can get your money, get paid from gigs in full, promotion, every tip you need as a musician trying to start,” he said.
Of course, amazing influences are the first thing for any aspiring musician. BLY finds his musical forefathers in Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Boys II Men as well as modern influences like the Weeknd and Bruno Mars. There really are no limits to what inspires, he said. When Spotify showed his numbers of what he listened to over the past year, 74 different genres were identified.
“I listen to every single genre there is,” he said. “I’m all over the place.”
These are things that play into BLY’s instrumental abilities. As well as having a stellar voice, he’s able to play piano and drums. Percussion is a favorite.
“I’m good at the bongos and drum box,” he said. “I’m good with fast rhythm.”
BLY credits his rhythmic skills with helping him with developing rhyme schemes to his songs. He said he’s constantly working on new material. Sometimes it’s while in class at ACM or in his room. Melody is always seeking its outlet and usually during the most benign moments.
“The way my brain works, if I’m doing a regular track …. my brain will have background noise that will slowly turn into a melody or a beat,” he said.
The young artist said his phone has become his memory bank for song ideas not yet ripened. It’s leading to an avalanche of material in the future from BLY.
“I have over 200 song ideas I haven’t even started developing on my phone,” he said. “There’s way more stuff getting ready to come out.”
On the backwave of pandemic closures, BLY did his first professional performances this year. The experiences have boosted his confidence and strengthened him as a stage presence. It’s all part of developing into the full package, he said.
“I’ve still got to get the green off of me,” he said. “I’m still trying to work up and get some experience.”
Right now, “Lucky Star” is a standalone single on the Oklahoma City-based Primo label. BLY said more singles are coming as he tries to build up his following and gain listeners. With traction and timing, the debut EP will follow.
You can listen to his music on any platform. I hope you do, BLY has a good trajectory ahead of him and I’m looking forward to reporting his future successes.
Speaking of young heavyweights, Southwest Oklahoma’s rowdy and rocking Gannon Fremin & CCRev are hitting Altus’ Red River Music Hall Saturday night for a high-voltage show with the Charlie Hickman Band and Austin Meade.
Doors open for the all-ages show at the Red River Music Hall, 200 Todd Lane, and are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. You can purchase advance tickets here: https://www.ticketstorm.com/event/austinmeade/redrivermusichall/altus/25711/.
Look to next week’s edition of Soundemonium Musaic for a review of 2021’s best and brightest recordings from Southwest Oklahoma’s finest musicians. It’ll also include a new release from Ray Bordelon and an upcoming release by Fildio. It’s gonna be a good one, let me tell you.
