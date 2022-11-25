It’s been a year since the column caught up with Chloè Montana.
She said this year has been anything but expected.
“So far 2022 has shown that anything and everything can change in the matter of seconds,” she said. “This year has taught me that you must seize every opportunity you have to be the greatest version of yourself, this year has shown me the real meaning of grinding for success.”
In November 2021, Montana was riding high on the release of her first single from her debut, the Hustle Grind Entertainment release, “The Crown.” Produced by Andrew “Fyu-Chur” Jackson and additional vocals by TJones, she was kicking her career off strong with “Flyy”: https://youtu.be/Av5PMen77-8.
Now she’s bursting out with her latest single and video with C.Tidy called “Wraith Talk.” This track is straight fire: https://youtu.be/xloxizCIu0Q.
Montana spits her rhymes with a punch and swagger that puts her on the up as a fierce rapper. It’s a progression over her path she’s hoping to push further in the coming year. It’s not a job, it’s her creative career. She’s embracing the work it takes to meet your visions.
“My career goals for 2023 are doing more paid shows becoming more versatile with my music and to cater to a broader audience,” she said.
A lot was learned from “The Crown” experience. Montana said it taught her a lot about what she needed to do next. More importantly, it stressed a work ethic. She honed in on that point. Talent works when you work and learn with it.
“The process of releasing my first project was very lengthy, me feeling anxious about the world hearing me was definitely an understatement,” she said. “I had to really focus on certain things and creating this piece of art that conveys everything I was wanting to say to the world.”
What Montana had to say has been heard. An audience developed. She said she learned a lot from her fans. She understands the connection between artist and audience. The live experience is one-of-a-kind.
“The good part about the rap experience is the fans you meet, the lives you influence and the love you get from complete strangers,” she said. “The feeling you get when you’re on stage performing. The bad things that can come out of it.”
Montana said there’s a commitment that takes a lot of strength to carry forward. Your art often comes first. Sometimes it brings out the worst in others. Your skin thickens and you have to find confidence within and know yourself, she said.
“You know, you can be having to always work, not always having time to do regular things, be with family and friends, being in public and people not allowing you privacy is another thing,” she said, “And the ugly sometimes comes from what people think you should look like or what they think you should sound like.”
Montana’s release from earlier this year, “Montana Freestyle” serves as a solid response to any of the haters out there: https://youtu.be/CB54NQySP68.
Montana said that since her first project, she’s grown more comfortable with her sound and flow. She’s also grown more assured in her writing.
“I finally feel comfortable with my sound and image I’m able to write a whole song without writing it down,” she said. “That is what we like to call ‘ink brain.’”
It developed while putting “The Crown” together, Montana said.
“I wrote most of those songs while I was cleaning my house so I didn’t have time to really stop and write down every bar that came to my head,” she said. “So, I had to memorize it.”
Standing on her own, Montana said there’s only one way to go and that is to keep pushing yourself to do more and do it better.
“I know I have so much room to grow in this form of art but I’m so excited about where my music is taking me,” she said.
It’s been a little longer than I’d hoped, but it looks like Jared Rosin & The Shuffle have dropped new single called ”Before the Storm”: https://youtu.be/qwlwjNKdr70.
Strumming his acoustic guitar and singing in that spotlight, Rosin is one of those special talents. With a turn of well-written phrase sung with the passion of Joe Strummer and joined with the country bona fides of Hank Williams I, II or II, I can hear him sing the phone book while rewriting it as he goes along.
Partnered with Zach Holliday’s enigmatic swirling pedal steel, it’s another one of those Rosin songs that lives at the top my song list. At least until his next one.
Check out why 2019’s introduction to Rosin ended up with the columnist’s song of the year with ”The Valley”: https://youtu.be/615gpMy8QHg.
It was followed up in 2020 for top honors with ”Little Crime On The Prairie”: https://jaredrosin.bandcamp.com/releases.
Pretty sure that with “Before the Storm,” we have another contender for 2022.
