A message from Joe Biggs led me to discover the music of Chloè Montana. A powerful voice, she offers a powerful story.
Biggs noted she was married to the late-local hip hop legend Foozy. With his career branching beyond Southwest Oklahoma and on the way up, he had everything going for him. She was by his side.
And when things were tough, Montana remained by his side as his cancer diagnosis was fought through chemotherapy, Biggs said. He continued making his music by putting out three albums: “Chemotheraphy” No. 1 and 2, and “Take ‘em to Church.” Little did he know how he would inspire the girl he met in grade school and married just out of high school.
“Unfortunately, he lost his battle with cancer, with Chloè by his side,” Biggs said. “She has since carried the torch while raising their son. She is a widowed warrior and her aggression comes out with every bar she spits. I feel this story needs to be told.”
I did, too. So, I reached out to Montana.
The single mother of one said she is Midwest made through and through. Songs have always been in her heart.
“Music has always been a part of my life,” she said. “I was in choir from elementary all the way through high school, also singing in my home church choir as a young adult. It was no wonder that my husband and I ended up together, I believe we were attracted to the artistic souls in one another.”
Montana said the couple’s great love story began when they met in third grade: “Puppy love for me.” Time would separate them but, by their senior year of high school, she said they began their “happily ever after.” It wasn’t long after high school their son Jay came into the picture and family made three.
Being parents before you’re 21 can be hard. Montana said the couple were blessed with great people to support them and teach them how to become parents and adults at the same time.
The couple married in December 2015 and began a crazy year. Montana said it was on their honeymoon that Foozy learned he had terminal cancer. At first, it felt like an end with no beginning. Her husband’s strength through it was inspiring, she said.
“We didn’t not even get to enjoy being married, we spent our first night trying to figure out why this was happening,” she said. “Foozy did not let his diagnoses stop him and his strength is what fed mine.”
Foozy’s efforts in releasing his trio of albums were amongst many things he did to maximize his impact while on this Earth. Montana said a high point was his putting on the Foozy Fights Cancer basketball event that sent donations to the Leigh M. Fitch Cancer Center.
Montana said her husband was a fighter. But you can only ask someone to fight so long. He was overtaken by his illness and transitioned to the next plane of existence in 2018. She said she felt like she’d died, too.
“It was the worst pain I have ever felt,” she said. “I was certain that if anybody could die of a broken heart that I would be the one.”
In Foozy’s absence, Montana said she and her son are “learning and loving through it.” She was living up to a last promise she made her husband.
“In his last hour I promised my husband that I would not let his legacy die, and everything he wanted for me and his son I’m going to get,” she said. “He only wanted to provide the best for us, but he ran out of time.”
From this promise, Montana said her personae was borne. She put it all into her music.
On Jan. 5, 2022, the anniversary to Foozy’s death, Montana wants the world to know she’s fulfilling that promise. That’s when her new album through Grind Entertainment, “The Crown” drops for the public. She wants it to touch people. The one guarantee, it won’t be maudlin.
“I’ve been working for over a year on my first album, real music, real messages, fun, everything mixed into one,” she said. “There is definitely something on here for everyone.”
Montana’s not kidding, if you go by the first-release from the album, produced by Andrew “Fyu-chur” Jackson. Singing with TJones, she lets it, “Flyy”: https://youtu.be/Av5PMen77-8.
Bev Perry has put out a call for artists for the opportunity to be part of the Dallas Music Network Show in 2022. This could be a big deal.
In a Facebook post, Perry said a variety of new shows are being developed for the purpose of helping musical artists reach their full potential through performance, recording and collaboration opportunities.
If you are an artist with original music (any genre) in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, area, or within driving distance, and would like to appear on the Dallas Music Network Show in 2022, submit a performance link of an original song(s) to: beverly@dallasmusicnetwork.com before Dec 7th. Recording quality is not important. Cell phone videos are fine, Perry said.
“I would like to hear your stripped-down voice and song,” she said. “Bands are also welcome to submit.” Artists are chosen by a board committee who will make selections with the goal of equity across genre, gender identity, race, and age.
Dallas Music Network shows are viewable on-demand on Two Stage TV available on Roku, Apple TV, and Internet TV at twostagetv@gmail.com. Also streamed live on YouTube and Facebook Watch.
Speaking of big breaks, Lawton’s own heavy metal heavyweights will be joining some big names on March 3, 2022.
That’s right, boys and girls, DeadCore is slated to open for Mushroomhead, Dope, Fear Factory and Static X at the iconic Diamond Ballroom in Oklahoma City. Tickets are on sale for $25 and are available at the Railhead Saloon and from any band member. You’re going to want to get your ticket now.
Some great Southwest Oklahoma musicians are coming together for a Benefit for Shon Funkhouse who is battling stage four cancer.
The event begins at 1 p.m. Dec. 4 and will be at Harley’s Club, 5305 NE Wolf Road in Elgin.
Among the beloved musicians performing will be Grissleheads, Kat Pratt Band, Dani Carson, Tyler Lithicum, Mantooth Band, Waylon Holley and more.
There will also be food for $7 a plate.
