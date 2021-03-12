A man accused of firing two fatal bullets into the back of a Lawton teen in December 2018 had his charge upgraded to first-degree murder Thursday.
The Comanche County District Court asked, and District Judge Emmit Tayloe allowed, the murder charge filed against David Keith Winbush, 37, of Lawton, to be upgraded from second to first-degree murder, records indicate. The crime is punishable by life in prison, life without parole or death.
The upgrade of his charge followed Winbush’s formal arraignment on Wednesday where he was bound over for the June jury trial docket.
Winbush is accused of deliberately killing Marques Brown Jr., 15, of Lawton, early in the morning of Dec. 9, 2018. Brown was a freshman at Lawton High School.
State Medical Examiner Edana Stroberg reported that Brown died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds from a homicide. Brown was shot on the right side of his mid-back. The bullet passed through his internal organs and exited the right side of his chest, most likely passing through his right forearm, according to the report.
Brown also suffered another gunshot wound to the left shoulder that entered the chest and passed through several organs before stopping in his chest near the right collarbone. Both shots were determined to have been fired from behind.
Investigators determined that Brown was riding in a stolen vehicle when a friend of the vehicle’s owner chased them down before stopping the vehicle and two or three men ran from the vehicle. Brown was confronted by the truck’s owner, Winbush, who is accused of pulling the trigger after confronting the teen. Brown ran and his body was found about one block from the shooting. No drugs were in his system, according to the examiner’s report.
Winbush was charged Dec. 13, 2018, with a felony count of second-degree murder.
Police were originally called on the report of a stolen vehicle with the suspects being held on the ground, according to the probable cause affidavit. Winbush told police one suspect had fled northbound. Footprints in the snow led to an unresponsive Brown who was suffering from gunshot wounds to his back. He was found lying in the roadway on Southwest 13th Street near Oklahoma Avenue and taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Winbush told investigators that his truck had been stolen from his home and he saw it happen on his home security video. He’d reported the theft to police.
A friend of Winbush spotted the truck and stopped it near the 1200 block of Southwest Bishop Road. He said when he arrived he saw a black man lying face down. He said he ran up to him, who was later determined to be Brown, who then jumped up while placing one of his hands into his jacket/hoodie pocket, according to the affidavit.
Winbush said Brown was “3 to 4” feet away and showed his hands and there were no visible weapons. He told detectives that he was “paranoid” and “freaked out” and pulled a pistol from his hip holster. He said he fired one round before the teen ran away and then fired another after him.
Winbush remains in Comanche County Detention Center on $250,000 bond.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.