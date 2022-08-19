This weekend will see the local heavy music community coming together for a brother in need in the best way they know how: by putting on a show.

Saturday night’s “Cancer Sucks” benefit show at the Railhead Saloon, 909 S. Sheridan, is to benefit someone who’s been working behind the scenes to make the Oklahoma scene better: Mark Stevenson. He and his son, Arik Hanradt are mourning the recent loss of wife and mother, Michelle, to cancer.

