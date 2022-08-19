This weekend will see the local heavy music community coming together for a brother in need in the best way they know how: by putting on a show.
Saturday night’s “Cancer Sucks” benefit show at the Railhead Saloon, 909 S. Sheridan, is to benefit someone who’s been working behind the scenes to make the Oklahoma scene better: Mark Stevenson. He and his son, Arik Hanradt are mourning the recent loss of wife and mother, Michelle, to cancer.
The show at the 21-and-older event Saturday night will have a $5 donation to get in and a ton of raffle items up for grabs. Coupled with a stellar lineup of talent, it’s got all the goods for a great night put together for a great cause. You’re going to want to get there on the dot for a night of awesome.
Here’s the lineup and times: 8:30 p.m., Titan Metal; 9:30 p.m., Chasing the Coyote; 10:30 p.m., Lucavi; 11:30 p.m., Godzai; raffle; and 12:30 a.m., the old school lineup of DeadCore.
Returning to the front of stage and on guitar, Titan Metal/DeadCore’s Dayton Keel said to keep the reason for the event front and center.
“The main thing is that this is for a great cause, to help raise money for a family in need,” he said. “Anything helps, the important part is showing love and easing the hearts of a family in need of positivity hope and love.”
Keel said Stevenson and his son have been working in the Oklahoma music scene for a “very long time.” From helping local bands promote and put on big time shows to helping at the shows with load ins and making sure all went well, he said, they are part of the soul of this thriving community of musicians and fans.
“Very kindhearted human beings,” he said. “Mark lost the love of his life and Arik lost his mother.”
When asked to help support the cause, Keel said there wasn’t a moment’s hesitation. It’s a band tradition.
“DeadCore (all members from past to present) has always supported great causes and played fundraisers for those in need,” he said.
The DeadCore set will feature a return of Jay and Melissa Tehauno, who will also be premiering their new band with Travis and Kristy Komahcheet, Godzai.
Keel said it’s not about the performers, though, it’s about the reason. When co-vocalist Josh Katvala found out about the show, he was already slated to be out of town for a much-delayed birthday even with his wife. He wants everyone to be there.
“So, I’m not going to be able to perform or attend this show but I can’t say enough how much I want you to come,” he said. “I look forward to the day that I get to jam with my brothers and sister again but mostly I want to support two of the coolest guys I’ve ever met. I know Mark Stevenson and Arik Hanradt would really appreciate your love and support right now in such an incredibly hard time. Come out, see some awesome bands, show love, and donate. You might even win a prize.”
While remaining on point about the night’s purpose, Keel said it will be a fun reunion that should be a show for the ages.
“We are going to turn that place into a 2010 DeadCore Railhead party with a fully-decorated stage, props, curtain, blood face paint and a lot of headbanging and slamming,” he said. “And so many old fans are coming out of Railhead retirement to see the show. So come out and support this great cause.”
Saturday’s show will be the second of four concerts intended to help Stevenson and family out. Last week was the first and another is planned for Aug. 27 at 89th Street in Oklahoma City. Beginning at 7 p.m., Another Round, Dog Will Hunt, 5 Dollar Thrill, Sign of Lies, Perseus and N.O.T. will perform for the same reasons: care and compassion.
Stevenson has offered heartfelt gratitude to those who helped out at earlier Oklahoma City and Tulsa benefit shows. From his Facebook page he offers the warmest thoughts.
“Our gratitude to everyone involved goes without measure,” he said. “Thank you all for your selfless acts of kindness, prayers, thoughts and sharing in our loss of such a beautiful woman inside and out. Just know she smiled at all the comments and it warmed both of our hearts. Thank you all. … It means more than you know to us and know I thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”
If you want to help out but can’t be at the shows, you can contact Tony and LaDonna Proctor of TLP Entertainment and work something out or contact any of the musicians involved.
If you’re looking for a rock and roll show for everyone, get out tonight to Gavin Taylor’s Muffled Sirens present: “Nurse, I’m Calling!” The Peace Monsters will be performing as well and Alberto Rivas will serve as the night’s master of ceremonies.
Doors open at 6 p.m. at the Cameron University Theatre, Southwest 17th Street and Cornell Avenue. Show starts at 7 p.m.
Check out Taylor’s latest release, “Reruns.” It’s a special song by a strong young local talent: https://youtu.be/892KcOW8ZDM.
Visit the column’s online edition at swoknews.com to click on the link to this and any other link to go straight to the music. As always, the column is free to read online.
Taylor’s a superstar ready to his supernova. You can say you heard it here first. Now get out there and say you saw him when!
Okay, it’s out now. So, get out there and check out the new single, “Stop This Train” from RDO Smokewagon, the super group featuring Ryan Oldham, Zach Holliday, Brad “Red” Wolf and Eric Hoffman. It’s available on all streaming platforms (sorry I don’t have a good link, the song was not available at the time of the column’s deadline).
That said, I was fortunate enough to hear an early recorded version of the song and it’s the monster promised when I first head this ensemble.
We’ll be catching up with Oldham and company in next week’s column so, give it a listen and be excited.
Until then, check out this Oldham original from a 2019 taping of the now-defunct Today’s Best Soundemonium! radio show. He’s a good one and now he’s got a monster of a band behind him.
•Ryan Oldham: “Too Far Gone”: https://youtu.be/8jJ4rzbg_qk.
On vacation this week, the missus and columnist have been holed up with “the ‘rona.” It’s not the best vacation in the world but, eh, what are ya gonna do?
Well, we took it as opportunity to check out the documentary ”Rumble” on Netflix. I highly suggest anyone who loves rock and roll to check it out. Rock and roll is inherently an American music form, first and foremost. It’s important to know the importance in its shaping made by the First Americans. Check out the trailer: https://youtu.be/8E1VVadxjRw.
And it’s never a bad time to revisit arguably the heaviest song ever by Link Wray, ”Rumble” live from 1974: https://youtu.be/KFCpUZVyXgg.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.