If you’re a fan of Cade Roth & The Black Sheep, then today’s a real special one for you. That’s because this Southwest Oklahoma powerhouse is dropping its latest single, “Dodging Rounds.”
If you’re wanting a song that rocks hard enough to capsize a ship and a slinky, tight groove that crawls up your spine under Roth’s Okie punch vocals, this is everything you could want and more.
Recorded at Classen Recorders under the production/engineering helm of Dwight Hamlin of the Wight Lighters, this is the statement this band has been readying to make for quite some time, according to Roth. It shows off the best in everyone involved.
“Dwight is awesome and a really great producer/engineer,” he said. On the song there is one guitar solo that Dwight and Zach Holliday shared.”
Hamlin took the first part of the song to shred on guitar and Holliday took over with a distorted pedal steel to claim the second half. Roth said the combination gives it “such a dirty sound,” it’s reminiscent of Tom Morello’ style — “We loved it.”
Brad “Red” Wolf also added his nasty leads to kill it, Roth said. He also handled rhythm guitar, bass and background vocals. Holding that pocket together to make this a steady stomp through its 5 minute run is the indefatigable Ryan Joyce.
The singer said this song marks a milestone for this lineup with his rhythm section.
“This is the first song that we (all wrote together,” he said. “Usually ill bring a song to them and we go from there but on this we all just sat down and started throwing ideas out. It was great. We plan to do more of it.”
While the band has been busy recording, Roth said it’s the right time to put out the single.
“We wanted to put this song out because it’s a rocker,” he said. “Our last song (“Memphis”) was very chill and vibey, so we wanted to change it up with this.”
Two more songs are ready and waiting on their release dates. Several more are ready to be taken into the studio, Roth said. It’s at the point the band has been reaching for: indefinability.
“All the new stuff is all over the place, genre wise,” he said. “We just decided we want to play whatever we feel like and don’t want to box ourselves into a label of ‘red dirt’ or ‘rock’ or ‘Americana,’ or whatever. We just want to write and play the music we feel.”
With his core Black Sheep, Wolf and Joyce, Roth said in full band settings, Holliday’s electric and steel guitar work, Jason Starkey on keyboard and Ryan Couvillion on bass have helped flesh out their sound on stage. The next full band gig will be Nov. 13 in Ardmore at the Mill Street Tavern. Roth also has several solo acoustic shows coming up. But not too much.
“We are gigging, although we do slow down a little this time of year for holidays etc. and just so we don’t get burned out,” he said. “But we will ramp back up come January.”
You can keep up with the band through all its social media platforms to keep up with upcoming shows and song releases.
Until then, I highly suggest you give “Dodging Bullets” a listen. Available on all streaming platforms today, it’s going to rock your socks off.
Music is a sound found in many mediums. And one of the sweetest songs that can ever be sung is that of laughter.
Prodding that instrument to make that sweet sound is local comedian Matt Ferrell. Born and raised in Lawton, he said he’s carrying on a tradition that began about as soon as he could talk.
“I was always a funny kid trying to keep friends and family laughing,” he said. “Most of my school years I was labeled as the class clown. I knew the teachers did not mean it in a positive way but I wore it as a badge of honor.”
Ferrell’s love of laughter transitioned as a teen to being a cowboy. He began rodeoing, riding bulls, and “chasing that dream.” But there are defining moments in life that take you elsewhere.
“I stuck with rodeo for a long time and took it very serious until my first kid was born and then my whole outlook on life changed,” he said. “There was now something more important in my life than me. I started working regular jobs that weren’t life threatening and had a more reliable paycheck.”
Now married for 20 years and with three “amazing kids,” Ferrell said through all the ups and downs, his sense of humor has remained constant.
About 10 years ago, Ferrell said his friend told him he should try a turn at stand-up comedy.
“I laughed and blew it off,” he said.
But she kept encouraging. One day, it clicked and Ferrell decided to give it a shot. He credits his dear friend with encouraging another dream to follow.
“So, with the encouragement from my dear friend Jennifer Naburn, I decided to give it a shot,” he said.
Never one to just dip his toes into anything, Ferrell said he rented the McMahon Memorial Auditorium and began promoting a big comedy shot. He said enthusiasm and best intentions don’t always pan out. Between him, J.R. Ross and a few others, about 200 tickets were sold.
“The auditorium seats 1,500 people and I naively thought I could fill it up,” he said. “Which 200 really isn’t bad unless the building seats 1,500.”
Although performing to what appeared to be an empty audience, the show went on. And a comedian was hooked. Ferrell said he was “hooked.”
“The idea of hold that mic in front of people and them listening to my stories and ideas and getting the immediate payoff of their laughter was amazing,” he said. “Its all I’ve thought about since then. I just wanna make people laugh.”
With the help of Ross, Ferrell began telling jokes every chance he can and in every venue, locally and throughout the state, as well as North Texas, Kansas and Arkansas.
“I have spent this whole year working on growing my name in the comedy world while at the same time trying to bring more comedy to Lawton,” he said.
For the past few months, a collaboration with the Guitar Bar has been bringing some fun. Once a month comedy nights mix local and out of town comedians. Ferrell said he’s bringing his love for Lawton and laughs together.
“I’m just trying to provide something different in town for people to enjoy,” he said. “In these times laughter is needed more than ever.”
Ferrell said the great local comedians like Ross, Runtago Rush and Zeus Curry have been helping him grow this scene. But it’s not just local talent. Ashley Watson and Lenny Vanhor from Oklahoma City, and Alexander K. from Dallas, Texas, have helped grow things. He said Francis Balliet and Christina Specht have helped with booking and promotions.
It’s a collaboration filled with serious laughter and serious love.
“They’re all funny guys that are helping me grow the comedy scene in Lawton,” he said.
Keep up with Ferrell through all social media by using the keyword: Fatt Merrell Comedy.
It’s about time one of 2020’s finest offerings from Southwest Oklahoma picks up the steam it deserves. Just this week, “Wanderlust,” by Ayvio hit No. 2 behind Anthony Hamilton’s “Love is the New Black.” That’s serendipitous considering Ayvio has been selling merchandise and preaching its message for the past almost two years. C’est la vie, I suppose.
On iTunes, the album reached No. 22 on its R&B charts at the same time.
Give “Wanderlust” the listen it deserves. It’s a wonderful blend of R&B, hip hop and soul combo offering a high-water mark to Ayvio and his producer/collaborator, Andrew “Fyu-chur” Jackson.
Check out the award-winning video for the album’s lead sing, “Are We Done, Love?”: https://youtu.be/yzgB94Nig8Q.
