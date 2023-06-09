Brian Zircon & The Analogue Dream

Brian Zircon & The Analogue Dream are bringing colorful creativity back to rock and roll and a June 24 performance at Pride Prom.

 Courtesy

It’s Pride Month and a local musician and his bandmates are joining a group of Lawton churches to put on a prom.

Pride Prom is slated for 5 p.m. June 24 at the E.A. Owens Community Center, 1405 SW 11th. It’s a free event for all ages and is serving as a food drive for the Blessing Box at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 816 W. Gore.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you