It’s Pride Month and a local musician and his bandmates are joining a group of Lawton churches to put on a prom.
Pride Prom is slated for 5 p.m. June 24 at the E.A. Owens Community Center, 1405 SW 11th. It’s a free event for all ages and is serving as a food drive for the Blessing Box at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 816 W. Gore.
Themes for this all-ages “second chance dance” include games, dancing, awards, “dress your way” clothing racks, and quiet spaces for introverts.
Brian Zircon & The Analogue Dream will be performing, along with a live DJ during breaks. Zircon is also serving as master of ceremonies. He said the purpose for participation is to “be on the right side of history” with this event that serves as a statement of inclusion at a time when it is most needed.
“I believe the freedom of expression unlocks a better world,” he said. “Through my work onstage, I will continue to fight to give people a safe space to be themselves at a time when it truly matters.”
The event has received support from a notable majority of silent contributors, including local corporations and banks, Zircon said.
Aubrey Pyrat, event organizer, said they are reaching out with love to help feed the community. It’s also about nourishing souls in need.
“Our focus is supporting the children who are being persecuted,” she said.
Rev. Devon Reynolds said this is a continuation of just causes taken up by people of faith throughout history.
“People of faith have to put themselves on the line and stand up for human lives,” he said. “It’s what we are called to do.”
According to Zircon, his band “is a form of protest against predatory practices in the music industry.”
Zircon is an artist and multi-instrumentalist who writes, records, and performs a majority of the music. The band comprises a revolving door of musicians who play on records and a fairly consistent touring band, Zircon said.
This is more than a mere “band,” according to Zircon. Joined by Owen Ellis on guitar/keyboard/bandleader; Kyle Tibbs, guitar; Joey Edenburn, bass; and Kyle Hutchins on drums; Zircon brings an artistic experience akin to David Bowie’s peak period but with an original bent.
Everyone in the band is a multi-instrumentalists, which allows for creative fluidity. They have all faced injustice in the world, and burn with conviction to convert that energy into action.
The songs are being treated like theater channeled through method acting, Zircon said. Their first three singles attest to this, he said.
“‘Mister Madman’ is about embracing your insanity and harnessing its power,” Zircon said. “‘Junkie’ is about seeing through the empty promises of addiction. ‘Mind Dance’ is about the mental gymnastics involved in a failing romantic relationship.”
Check out the psychedelic tinged “Mister Madman”: https://youtu.be/DKSeSSrjldM.
“Junkie” carries a heavy momentum from first note to last: https://youtu.be/OUvKii8_8HM.
“It’s a challenge to step into each role, each perspective the songs demand; you can’t fake it,” Zircon said. “You truly have to step into the unique energy each song demands, or it just doesn’t work.”
The collective run Sunwing Studios, the quarter-million dollar recording facility built largely by five college students, and Zircon-Levi Innovations, which was founded with Frank Levi (legendary amp modder for Guns ‘N Roses, Billy Squier, RATT, etc.) as a manufacturing company to build the instruments and live show elements required to execute the vision, Zircon said. They are self-sustaining.
“We’re not indie; we don’t need a label,” he said. “We learned the tricks of the trade, and became the label. It is entirely possible to make this art without selling your soul.”
Distribution and release is covered by Sunwing Records, which was set up to protect the masters, obtain royalties, and manage releases, Zircon said. Which is good with big things on the horizon.
“We have 10 singles slated for release, once every two weeks, starting in August,” he said. “Ambitious attention to detail is creatively applied to every aspect of the pieces, from the recordings themselves, to the art covers, corresponding merchandise, props, outfits, and instruments.”
Tackling subjects like include unmasking identity, vampire action fantasy, queer relationships, reincarnation, faith, deep love, and even hippie/Motown feel-good pop, Zircon said the collective is united through the honesty afforded to the subversive underground while capturing the hooks of mainstream appeal. He calls it a full package.
“We are ferociously driving to write the songs we feel are missing from this world,” he said.
With the June 24 performance, Zircon and the Analogue dream are hoping to fulfill their artistic mission and help others at the same time.
“If I feel that I could help at least one person in the crowd, then I know that I’ve done my job,” Ellis said.
Eldenburn hopes he and his bandmates will offer an example for others. It’s the entire core of Pride Month, when you think about it. Much like Brian Zircon & The Analogue Dream.
“You will never find people who will accept you for who you are until you start being who you are,” he said.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.