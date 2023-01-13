A Lawton native, and Primo Recording Company artist, is returning to his hometown for a special show Saturday night.
Bly Gomez, performing as BLY, will be performing at 9 p.m. Saturday at Red Dirt Reloaded, 6425 Cache Road. Robert Banks will be the special guest.
BLY said he’s anxious to show off what he’s been doing in the homegrounds this weekend.
“I cannot wait to show friends, family and fans what we’ve been working on,” he said. “I was born in Lawton and still have a ton of friends and family from the area.”
The fourth-generation artist has been promoting through social media and is coming off a video with 2 million views, according to his father and producer, Shawn Gomez
Following Saturday’s show, BLY is readying to head into the studio at the end of the month to record his debut EP.
You can check out his voice from an Oklahoma Tourism audition video performing the “Willy Wonka” classic, “Pure Imagination”: https://youtu.be/4GqGji1GyoQ.
The cordial Cajun, Ray Bordelon is finding his musical journey continuing to move forward now that he’s signed to Epps Records.
His first single, “Better Days” has been streaming all over the United Kingdom and has taken hold as it reached 1,000 listeners on its first day of release, Jan. 2.
Check it out and find out why “Better Days” is making for better days for the Lawton-based singer/songwriter: https://youtu.be/yYPABgk4YTg.
The video was produced by THOR Production in the UK, collaborators with Epps Record, Bordelon said.
“So it’s exciting, gaining such great feedback from the UK, I may have to relocate,” he said before laughing.
Seven songs into his debut album on the label, Bordelon is working with the title “Something’s Gotta Change.” He said the collaboration with Stuart Epps has been a godsend.
“He’s added harmonies, and a few organ stems to my mixes,” Bordelon said. “Stuart Epps is the real deal, he’s mixed and mastered my work.”
Chris Bayne has done all the bass and lead guitar, as well as some rhythm tracks, according to Bordelon.
Recorded in his home studio, Bordelon said he sends Epps the tracks through email for mix and mastering. Usually, he’s a do-it-yourselfer but has realized it’s good to let go.
“I do mix and master here, but his work is much better than mine,” he said. “He’s worked and produced so many artists, from The Beatles, Elton John, Bad Company, so many more. His bio lists him as world famous producer, engineer, and musician.”
More potential good is on the horizon, according to Bordelon. His track, “Pray for Me” is being considered for a soundtrack, but it may be a year or so before confirmation. He believes in it and after a listen, I do to.
“I think you’ll like it, once you hear it, it’s somewhat a dark tune,” he said. “Remember to turn up your sound system to enjoy the fullness of the project.”
I don’t know how I only recently heard this but the late bluesman Lawyer Houston has a song about the li’l ol’ county seat of Comanche County, Lawton.
Known as “Soldier Boy,” Houston was born in Sept. 5, 1917, in Marshall, Texas. He died in March 1999 in Los Angeles, Calif. What happened in between is the stuff I’m going to be researching and hope to have some great insight into for a future column.
Until then, I suggest you give “Lawton, Oklahoma Blues” a spin and you’ll recognize a lot: https://youtu.be/fEHJhvduf2Y.
