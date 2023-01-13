A Lawton native, and Primo Recording Company artist, is returning to his hometown for a special show Saturday night.

Bly Gomez, performing as BLY, will be performing at 9 p.m. Saturday at Red Dirt Reloaded, 6425 Cache Road. Robert Banks will be the special guest.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

