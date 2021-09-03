This weekend may be the unofficial end to summer but it’s also the official return of one of the highlights of each summer in the cobblestone community based along Medicine Creek.
In case you don’t catch my drift, it’s time for the 14th Annual Mayor’s Blues Ball in Medicine Park. Beginning tonight and running through Sunday night, it’s the return of the longest running and most attended festival in the town’s history.
As event coordinator, Rodney Whaley is in charge of wrangling events and making sure the performers make it to the Main Stage, now located at Hitchin’ Post Park. It’s the conclusion to a festival season full of music and free fun for everyone.
So far, the transition from the old Main Stage location in the extended parking area of the Old Plantation Restaurant has been a dream. If you’ve attended any of the prior festivals this year, you know the canopy of trees and cool breeze from nearby Medicine Creek has made it an ideal location.
“Things are looking good,” Whaley said. “It’s really cool to get new acts in.”
Whaley said COVID-19 has presented challenges with getting all the bookings together. Other unforeseen circumstances have also reared their heads. Eric “Dirty Red” McDaniel had a work-related injury that caused him and his band mates in The Soul Shakers to have to bow out this year.
But there are certain flavors returning to make sure the Medicine Park crowd is happy. With Rachel Ammons from Tyrannosaurus Chicken headlining tonight’s lineup and Chant Duplantier closing out the festival with a solo performance, Whaley said he’s playing to the crowd.
“The Blues Ball has such a loyal crowd, it’s a different demographic than the other festivals,” he said. “They like to have fun and love to party and they’re super loyal. They want to hear something new, but not too new. They want to see Chant. He’s part of the family. That’s why we said ‘Screw it, let’s do it.’”
Whaley said the key to the town’s many festivals’ successes is to keep things fresh. He said the fever is catching on with American Legends Tattoo Shop and The Healing Clinic each reaching out to offer side stages for music throughout, not just the weekend, but throughout the season.
So get out there for this free, family-friendly staple to a Comanche County summer.
Bannister Chaava keeps making his music. But ever the evolving talent and intellect, he also keeps making further journeys into himself for motivation.
With his latest release, “Knowing, Understanding & Other Myths,” Chaava followed the muse that came together in late-2020. It may be one of the few positives to come from the disruption of the pandemic and almost-immediately followed one of the past year’s best albums.
“My original plan was to have ‘Autosophy’ be the last of my introspective projects for a while, but the months surrounding and following its release forced me to change plans,” he said. “I started following the concept of personal pain and that just shaped the album.”
He began recording in 2020, releasing an early version of “A Year in The Fog” under the title of “DEMO DEMO.” From there, chaos ensued as far as the rest of the process, Chaava said. Through this summer, there was an almost endless cycle of writing, rewriting, recording and re-recording and so on, he said. It’s helped him grow as a musician and producer. It’s a continuation of his process in mastering the studio aspect of being a musical artist.
“As always, I’m learning more about production,” he said. “On this particular album there’s a lot more vocal harmony, some of it would be very difficult to replicate in a live setting just because of how many voices it requires.”
Chaava said the end product is a creation with life to it.
“I tried to focus more on making an album that will live on its own,” he said.
A recent performance at Oklahoma City’s Blue Note offered a refreshing change, Chaava said.
“My favorite part of music is playing it live,” he said. “There’s something really special about playing live music that nothing else touches. I want to get back to live music now that things are opening up.”
Chaava is aware some of his prior work has been built from an inward place. He’s ready to break out something new with his next endeavor.
“I have a project I’ve been cooking for a while that’s a lot less pessimistic, that’s what’s next for me,” he said. “It will be a celebration of musical styles I love (jazz, rock, blues).”
You can check out “Knowing, Understanding & Other Myths” at: https://bannisterchaava.bandcamp.com/album/knowing-understanding-other-myths.
Look for a review in next week’s column.
The recent upsurge in COVID cases in Oklahoma has caused organizers to postpone Honeymoon Rock Fest 2021.
The first Honeymoon Rock Fest was scheduled for Sept. 18 and 19 at Wheeler Park in downtown Oklahoma City. Twenty bands planned to take the stage and, between sets, couples would tie the knot in front of thousands of fans. Everclear, Saliva, and The Nixons were among the bands scheduled to perform.
Organizers became concerned about the impact a mass gathering could potentially have on public health as well as the timing of the projected peak of COVID cases. The plan is to reschedule the event for Spring of 2022 when, hopefully, fans of romance and great music will be able to congregate safely. All ticket winners and VIP will be honored, and the management team is working with ticket holders for either a full refund or discounted options for the rescheduled date. To follow updates, visit www.HoneymoonFest.com.
