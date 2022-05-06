Lawton’s own Ashleigh Overby, performing as Ayvio, has some big news coming from a “tiny desk.”
It’s because his video is in the mix for inclusion as a “standout entry” on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts Contest 2022 Playlist.
Ayvio said he’s been wanting to submit a song for the contest since 2019 but “due to life” he wasn’t able to submit his entry until this spring. He did it with a bang featuring the original song “Grow Up” written specifically for the contest.
“I wanted to sing something that was honest and transparent, depicting my journey in music to this point,” he said. “I wanted it to be catchy, upbeat, and optimistic, while still explaining the frustrations of setbacks, the looming fear of time running out for me, and feelings of being inadequate.”
In a video produced by Jason Elbert of ProMotion Media Group, Ayvio and his Ayviators: Ayvio, vocals; Keith Powers, Kemesha Anderson and Stephanie Overby, vocals; Kahlia Patton, keyboards; Richard Deloney, congas; and Deonte Freeman, drums; handle the instrumentation and backing vocals to this Andrew “FYU-CHUR” Jackson produced song. Ayvio credits Elbert for getting the video just right, seemingly on instinct..
“I had one meeting with Jason and drew out the vision for the video,” he said. “He was responsible for not only making a great visual, but he captured and mastered the audio.”
Elbert lended his acting talents to play out-of-touch teacher, Mr. Eugene, according to Ayvio. The respected custodian is played by Moses Oatman, a recording artist that actually whistles the melody on the original recording for “Grow Up.”
Check out the video and song “Grow Up” and you’ll find out why it’s a standout: https://youtu.be/yW2OEqWYt8A.
Visit the online edition at swoknews.com and click on the link to go directly to this and any other music.
Ayvio said the video was first posted in the 2022 Tiny Desk Community Video and then featured in the Entries We Love Blog” on NPR Music’s site. It just kept growing and since its posting on March 6, has garnered over 3,750 views as of Tuesday of this week.
From this, Ayvio’s video has been featured on the NPR Music Twitter account and Instagram stories. It just keeps growing.
“All of this is pretty dope because they have over 7,000 entries from all 50 States, D.C., Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands,” he said. “Only about 75 entry videos were added to the YouTube playlist and featured on their Twitter and/or Instagram. Only about 50 videos were featured for the Entries We Love Blog.”
The winner of the contest will go to the NPR headquarters in Washington, D.C., to perform a Tiny Desk Concert of their own. With that includes an interview on NPR Music’s All Songs Considered broadcast and a headline slot on the 2022 Tiny Desk Contest Roadshow Tour. Judging by the stream of comments from those checking out the video, Ayvio & The Ayviators have a pretty great shot at this amazing opportunity.
The winning entry will be announced in May.
With the partnership of Staging Productions and Management and owner Stacy Votruba, you could say this isn’t your mother’s Guitar Bar.
The local venue, 1816 SW 11th, has been a steady live music home to country music for years. In the past, performances have branched out to include a special performance of System of a Down’s “Toxicity” by Nacho Cart and even some drag shows.
Now, Guitar Bar is home to “music mashup” lineups of a variety of performers and styles. From classic country and comedy to classic rock and heavy metal, this venue is open for you to experience the range of styles around, according to Terry “T-Bone” Thornton. He, Francis “Franky Furious” Balliet and Matt Ferrell have joined forces as Staging Productions and Management with Votruba to offer a stage for every style.
“So, the idea of putting the guitar back into the Guitar Bar was not a new concept,” Thornton said. “The problem was how and when to pull the trigger, so to speak.”
Ferrell approached Votruba about bringing stand-up comedy to the club and, Thornton said, she believed the venue could become something more. They joined forces.
“Our mission is and will always be to grow entertainment throughout the Texoma region,” he said. “We understand we are all in this together.”
On April 1, Staging Productinons and Management took over the bookings. Along with a steady range of performers on Friday and Saturday nights, “Franky Furious” has taken over Tuesday night karaoke hosting duties. More things are coming, Thornton said. Details are updated often on the Guitar Bar’s Facebook page.
Thursday nights offer open mic nights but with perks for the entertainers, Thornton said. It’s about exposing all talent but, especially, nurturing new talent.
“We also believe open mics provide an opportunity for other artists to gain traction in venues for possible booking,” he said. “Of course, the greatest reason for open mics is to get a chance to jam with other area entertainers.”
Featured artists are promoted and, Thornton promises, the results are “always a fun, memorable time.”
For live music weekends, variety is the spice of life, according to Thornton. Dani Carson is performing tonight and Drivin’ South Band will feature Saturday. On May 13, Jack Tidwell performs and the next night will be the hick hop king himself, Knuckles. Later on, Ralph Spears & The Coalition, Brothers DuPree, Matt Ferrell and Friends and the Kim Hunter Band will take the stage to end out May.
Beginning as a 15-year-old punk rock kid, Ricky Razor has amassed 20 years of experience and wisdom as a performer and promoter. Now he’s dedicating his YouTube channel into sharing what he knows in hopes of helping kickstart burgeoning musicians.
“I’ve gained a wealth of knowledge on the punk rock and metal ways of starting bands, booking shows, recording, touring, how to design and order merchandise, organize and promote music events, build websites and online promotions, producing music videos and everything in between,” he said. “The whole purpose of the channel is to share that knowledge with the younger generation starting out in punk rock/metal music.”
Razor knows a thing or two since touring with Day of the Sick before graduating high school. From his projects that followed, including Shark Repellent and now Titan Metal, he has a wealth of knowledge to share. It’s something he’s been doing one-on-one at shows since the earliest days.
“I’ve had discussions with quite a few younger people over the years on, say, how to host their own shows, or how to find musicians to start a band,” he said. “A light bulb went off over my head and I thought to myself, ‘Maybe, I should put this information somewhere that’s easily accessible to everybody .’ And the thought of this channel was born.”
Always more than just this or that, Razor has been working at filmmaking and video production. When the spark hit, he said he finally pulled the trigger. He wants to help others and, as it grows, he hopes to enlist others with their experiences and grow the knowledge with the next generation ready to take things further.
“If my experience can help one musician form their own band and give them a solid foundation to work with, I’ve done my job,” he said. “Along with my own experiences, I would like to have guests in the future from other musical groups, recording engineers, promoters, etc. on the show to give their advice and experiences as well.”
Check out the first short episode, “So you wanna be in a band, huh?” and while you’re there, subscribe: https://youtu.be/73gjAGsD9oI.
Apache Casino Hotel Event Center Manager Lee Bayless’s offer with the Quiet Riot Ticket Contest is already paying off for some lucky readers. The jackpot is a pair of free tickets to the May 14 concert by Quiet Riot.
All you have to do is visit the Apache Casino Hotel Facebook page this week or next and type the keyword into the post which is different each week. You’ve gotta read the column first.
This week’s keyword is: RUDY ROCKZ.
Shannon Baez and Mamie Maree were the first week’s winners. Each will receive a pair of tickets for the Quiet Riot concert at 7:30 p.m. May 14. Two more winners will be picked, Saturday and the day of show.
Tickets, starting at $25, are also on sale at the casino cage or online at www.apachecasinohotel.com. Must be 21 or older to win and attend concert.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.