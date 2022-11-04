One last night with “Albert Rivas & Friends” was a celebration of the arrival of “Beto Divino & Friends” Friday night at the Cameron University Theatre.
The only sadness comes with the beloved Lawtonian’s soon exit from his home community for the last 17 years.
There was no sadness Friday, however, as Divino and company sent things off with a bang in the most Divino way possible. The two-act performance was filled with humor, show tunes and the swingin’ Sinatra sounds.
It’s only fitting the night’s event was to support youth in arts. Sponsors and ticket sales were divided between a donation to the Next Generation Performing Arts Camp at Cameron University and four scholarship recipients for furtherance in their arts education: Jessica Diley, Chandler Moncrief, Alex Rodriguez and Walden Beck.
“I can’t think of four better students than Jessica, Chandler, Alex and Walden, to receive these scholarships,” Divino said.
All four would show the packed audience why they were selected with performances.
Diley’s emotive and physical performance of “Losing My Mind” from “Follies” was evidence she’s meant for the spotlight. Moncrief, Rodriguez and Beck shown in their spotlights as they closed the first act with Divino for a bold performance of Sinatra’s “New York, New York” that would’ve made ol’ Mr. Blue Eyes’ twinkle. With the accompaniment of the McMahon Arm Chair Rockettes for dance from their chairs, it was a treat to watch.
So, about the night’s programming. It swelled beyond expectations. Even with the inevitable technical difficulties that come with live performances, it exceeded the hype.
Kudos to Keith Pannell for handling the emcee duties by dancing as fast as he could, metaphorically speaking. His footwork is suspect but his comedy timing with Divino was deft as Astaire.
One of the most jaw-dropping moments came from the voice of the night’s opening performer, Hayley Robison. As she belted out Etta James’ “At Last,” the bar was set for performers following to excel.
“Is that a helluva way to start a show or what?” Pannell asked the audience as applause roared. It was.
Emily Gill’s performance of “Here I Am,” even if delayed through one of those technical issues, was another worth the wait.
It was the pairings and groupings with Divino that offered some true highlights to a night filled with them. Be it performing with Cooper Painter for “The Bare Necessities” from “The Jungle Book,” with Jennifer Ellis for “The Lady Is A Tramp,” being joined by Jessica Dilley for “Pennies from Heaven,” with Gill for another Sinatra favorite “I’ve Got The World On A String” or with Amanda Kay (Richey) for “L-O-V-E,” the bonds of love and camaraderie from past performances together resonated.
A true highlight was Divino reprising his role as Daddy Warbucks to Cassie MaGrath’s “Annie” for “I Don’t Need Anything But You.”
A columnist favorite was Divno’s joining with Kristoffer Pendergraft, Holly Ward and Shade LinVille for The Monty Python classic from “The Life of Brian.” There’s really no better way than to “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life.”
Joining Divino for the night’s jingles meant for the event’s biggest sponsors, EZ Go, Stop & Shop Local and Gateway Mortgage, was the terrifically witty and talented David Anderson.
With Pete Macias tickling the ivories and Inez Brumfield on violin, Divino and Tonya Ellis picked up the pace with “Quizas, Quizas, Quizas.”
It was Divino’s night to shine. With solo performances of “Mack the Knife,” “That’s Life,” and accompanied by Brumfield’s violin, closing with Sinatra’s “My Way,” he sold the theme of the night’s events. You can say this: Divino makes his path and blazes through it by singing to his strengths.
Under main pianists Greg Hoepfner’s musical direction, the night’s live band of J.D. Little on the saxophone, Wayne White handling trumpet duties and Malcolm “Mack” Womack on drums, offered the perfect match with Divino.
I can’t applaud enough all who performed or helped make the show possible. It truly allowed Divino to leave knowing he did it his way and it was the way his audience wanted it.
Bravo!
Fresh off a Halloween weekend shot at T.J.’s Bar in Rush Springs and riding high with the release of his debut single, Joe Hopkins is feeling his game.
Hopkins said he and his bandmates in Drivin’ South Band called Saturday’s show “a hoot.”
“Great crowd of folks,” he said. “That’s definitely a fun place to play.”
With the Oct. 7 release of his debut single, “Jacked Up On Country,” Hopkins said he’s been getting some radio play and, hopefully, interest. Since then, he’s released “Under Your Feet” and “Get Right” and is hoping to be added to some full-time playlists.
“I’m trying to reach more listeners,” he said.
You can check out Hopkins and Drivin’ South Band Nov. 25 and 26 in the Loft Bar at Apache Casino & Hotel, 2315 E. Gore. The nights will consist of his original numbers as well as some loved covers.
Hopkins’s debut single, “Jacked Up On Country” offers a solid dose of his Hank Jr.-infused vibe in this ode to the music form: https://youtu.be/Jusww13jm40.
You can click on this and any other link to go directly to the music. Visit the column’s online edition at swoknews.com to view, it’s always free to read.
I wanted to say a heartfelt “THANK YOU” to those who packed the Railhead Saloon last Saturday night for the Halloween weekend throwdown featuring the boys and me in Norville, our brothers and bandmates in Lucavi and the mighty DeadCore for making it one of the great occasions. It was an awesome experience performing for all who were there and each band slayed.
We shot video of the performance and are remastering the live audio recording so keep your eyes and ears peeled, we might just be putting out a concert film at some time in the reasonable future to tide everyone over until the completion of the debut EP.
And don’t forget the 2nd Annual Straight Outta Lawton Music Video Festival at 6 p.m. Friday at the Vaska Theatre, 1902 NW Ferris. Last year’s event was awesome and I can’t wait to find out about this year’s entries.