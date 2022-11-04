One last night with “Albert Rivas & Friends” was a celebration of the arrival of “Beto Divino & Friends” Friday night at the Cameron University Theatre.

The only sadness comes with the beloved Lawtonian’s soon exit from his home community for the last 17 years.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you