After things didn’t work out quite like expected for its slated October date, the Freewheelin’ Southwest Music Festival will happen Saturday at the Stephens County Fairgrounds, 2002 S. 13th. Doors open at 11 a.m.

Event coordinator Kristi Howard said the event, which will be held indoors, is $10 to attend. Although the originally scheduled car and motorcycle show is cancelled, there will be plenty of music to go around.

