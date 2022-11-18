After things didn’t work out quite like expected for its slated October date, the Freewheelin’ Southwest Music Festival will happen Saturday at the Stephens County Fairgrounds, 2002 S. 13th. Doors open at 11 a.m.
Event coordinator Kristi Howard said the event, which will be held indoors, is $10 to attend. Although the originally scheduled car and motorcycle show is cancelled, there will be plenty of music to go around.
Here’s the lineup: Robert Aguirre, noon; Drivin’ South Band, 12:45 p.m.; BJP, 2:05 p.m.; Whiskey Creek, 2:50 p.m.; Dylan Thompson, 4:10 p.m. Following a break, Chasing the Sun takes the stage at 5:15 p.m., followed by Bret James and Tony Garrison at 6:35 p.m. The night’s headliner, Old 81 Band will perform at 8 p.m. to close out the show.
Howard asked people to understand with live music, things may not go completely according to schedule. Remember why you’re there and have fun.
“Keep in mind, we will try to keep these times as close as possible so come prepared to just sit, chill, enjoy the evening and listen to the music,” she said.
There will be a dance floor and $50 VIP tables are available on the floor. Howard said there are eight people max per table.
While he’s been busy recording and readying for some live performances, Oklahoma Blues Hall of Famer Rusty Traywick graced the columnist with advance listens to five new tracks from his forthcoming album currently under production at Sherry Holley’s home studio in Lubbock, Texas.
“The rest are getting mastered or need finished recording,” he said.
The Anadarko-based blues man will be releasing the upcoming album on Red Storm Records out of Tulsa.
So, here’s my impression of the five songs Traywick sent.
The first is just over six minutes of Traywick showing why he’s one of the hotter masters of the Fender Stratocaster. But when he sings “Baby, Give Me One More Chance” is when he shreds it. Over the sound of a snakey blues groove and slithering Hammond B-3 organ, this one hits harder with every note.
Roots boogie and blues mix on the Double Trouble-reminiscent “I Ain’t Got A Penny.” This is an old school rocker that rips through its three minutes like a whip. The production from Holley’s studio makes this one pop.
Opening with a down tempo rhythm and searing guitar lead, Traywick croons over some ticklish piano on “I Have Waited So Long.” His voice rings with a familiar air if you’re a Leon Russell fan like I am. This one’s a stiff drink on a bad day.
Romping much like the blues classic “Further On Up The Road,” Traywick’s “Go Away Little Girl” is a foot stomper. It’s like being in the barroom without all the smoke, sin and gin.
Finally, the final track, “Hey, Hey, Hey, Hey,” is Traywick’s entry into the bad love trying to go good trough of inspiration for bluesmen since time infinitum. This is one for the archives if this is what you’re craving.
I’m looking forward to this completed collection. It sounds likes it’s going to be a masterpiece in his long career.
Like a fine wine, it’s been a long time coming. Traywick assures it won’t be much longer.
Last weekend was cause for a road trip to Wichita Falls, Texas, arcade and music venue, The Deep End. Hometown heavy heroes DeadCore were performing at the all-ages venue for its monthly “Metal Night.”
With co-singer Josh Katvala sidelined by his shift on the job, DeadCore invited Garrett Glass to fill in for the night.
Glass, my bandmate in Norville as well as singer for Lucavi, was once just like those dozens of kids in the audience Saturday night. From seeing live music shows as a kid to taking the leap on stage, it all started at shows like this. He called it a dream to perform with a band he’s been influenced by and has looked up to for years.
“I had a blast,” he said. “It’s definitely something I’ve always wanted to do.”
He nailed it. Check out some video from the night’s performance:
•DeadCore with Garrett Glass, “Just Walk Away”: https://youtu.be/KcJVJhR8998.
•DeadCore with Garrett Glass, “Trigger Finger”: https://youtu.be/n0CAbqbZGpA.
Visit the column’s online edition at swoknews.com and click on the link to go straight to the music. As always, it’s free to view online.
The night is what all ages shows are all about. The energetic crowd was burning off energy and were literally face to face with the bands while being included throughout the set.
I know I spoke with at least five teens in the audience who swear they, too, will be on that stage and performing for the next generation.
Co-singer Scott Golden said that’s what it’s all about. He went to those old all ages shows locally at the American Legion, VFW and the Cahoma Building. It’s why he and Brandon Cramer have formed Upside Down Entertainment and are putting on “The Revival” live music series at the Vaska Theatre, 1902 NW Ferris.
You build a scene by inspiring the next generations to grow the local music scene. The first one was an awesome experience and I expect the Dec. 10 edition featuring Senseless, Gavin Taylor & Muffled Sirens, Ladybird, Titan Metal and my boys and I in Norville to top it.
Details will be coming a little closer to show time. I can’t wait to share what’s in store for 2023, as well.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.