When you’re reaching for your musical muse, it takes a mighty climb.
For one Southwest Oklahoma band, you could say they’re happily ascending that 9 Mile Hill.
Paul Soliz, bass/vocals/sound tech, said it’s a formation of five men in love with playing and performing music. These “five God-fearing” musicians are bringing talents from playing professionally throughout their careers at one time or another.
“We like to consider ourselves seasoned musicians who just can’t play enough to keep the fever down,” he said.
The namesake comes from a considered center point to a Southwest Oklahoma road that leads into Texas, known as 9 Mile Hill, according to the Tipton-based Soliz.
The band consists of Soliz; Gary Curry, of Blair, on lead vocals and lead guitar; Kevin McAuliffe, of Elk City, with lead vocals, drums and percussion; Kevin Cook, of Odell, Texas, with lead vocals, keyboards, acousctic guitar, and alto, tenor and soprano saxophone; and Ed Campbell, of Wellington, Texas, on lead guitar.
Soliz said this brotherhood began with an opportunity to perform a one-night show at Rebecca’s Fat Daddy’s in Altus.
“After a few phone calls we were able to make it happen,” he said. “That was 4 years ago, and the band has been picking up speed ever since.”
Introducing these musicians is easy. They let their music do the talking for the most part.
Soliz began playing bass as an 11-year-old at his grandfather’s church. Session players such as Motown’s Funk Brothers and California’s Wreck Crew were the “biggest influences,” he said. This led his own path into many “exceptional bands and recording projects.” He said Sierra Band out of Altus was one of his most successful projects.
“Winning the KLAW Country Showdown and being the opening act for many Nashville Stars were some of the highlights we got to enjoy,” he said. “Taking on a booking agent, the band hit the road, only to return home in time to enjoy the Red Dirt scene. Great memories that lead us up to the present time, which is playing in church at First Baptist Tipton, and taking 9 MILE HILL BAND as far as far as we can.”
Curry has put in over 20 years as a go-to singer, guitarist, and bassist for local and road bands performing in clubs, rodeo arenas, cruise ships, casinos, and coliseums. Over that time frame, he’s proud to claim opening performer status for Reba McEntire, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Robert Earl Keen and Cody Canada. That’s a pretty solid pedigree.
To lead sing and play drums takes something special. Creating percussion since he was 7, McAuliffe has been a mainstay of Southwest Oklahoma music scene since 1985.
An Air Force retiree, McAuliffe has played in bands in Okinawa, Japan, and Northern California. He was also in a blues band while living in St. Louis, Mo. Since he was stationed at Altus Air Force Base, he has performed with Ambush, Last Call, Coupe Deville and RPM before finding his 9 Mile Hill home.
His influences run deep.
“He loves everything from Merle Haggard, George Strait to ZZ Top, Marshall Tucker, Delbert McClinton and Lynyrd Skynyrd,” Soliz said of his bandmate. “He loves to keep a solid meter and lay down dynamic grooves.”
Just a few decades ago Ed Cambell was born into a musical family where Merle Haggard and Charlie Pride were regularly spun on the record player, Soliz said of his lead guitarist. He calls him the right fit with what their band is about.
“Music theory was discussed at the dinner table almost as often as what cattle were bringing at last week’s sale,” he said. “Ed played his first professional gig at the age of 18 and since then has been fortunate to tour and record with many Texas and Nashville acts.”
Finally, we come to Cook. Juggling lead vocals with keyboards, acoustic guitar and a range of saxophones, Soliz said he’s formed into an essential glue for their musical unit.
A saxophonist since elementary school, Cook has an array of performing experience. From being in a rodeo band and playing circus music in the band box, he had a front row seat to opportunity.
After watching artists like Tanya Tucker, Red Steagall and Dottie West performing at rodeos, Cook added a keyboard to his repertoire. This led to roles in regional country and rock bands in Corpus Christi, San Antonio and Dallas, Texas, as well as Tampa, Fla.
Cook took to the road to tour the continental U.S. and Canada with American singer/songwriter Aaron Barker. And then he went back to where his music began and finished his formal music education with a Bachelor of Music degree from Cameron University in 1997.
Several years were spent producing, recording and engineering various regional bands at his studio. Cook became a musician at First United Methodist Church in Vernon, Texas, and became a government contractor using his music skills at the chapel at Altus Air Force Base.
In June 2021, Soliz invited Cook to join 9 Mile Hill. Cook said this is a special combination.
“It’s been a blessing playing in a band with a bunch of musicians from the same era as myself,” he said. “We are like a band of brothers. All are good people, and we have a blast on stage.”
Soliz said that despite the slow down for many the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it didn’t really affect the band.
“We were performing enough outside festivals and venues to keep the band going,” he said.
One of the big highlights for the band was being one of the last artists to perform on the old Main Stage during the 2020 edition of the Mayor’s Blues Ball in Medicine Park. Soliz said bookings blew up.
“We were and still thankful for that opportunity,” he said.
The versatility of the band’s playlist allows them to have something for everyone. If you love classic rock, country or the blues, Soliz said they’ve got something you’re going to enjoy with each live set.
“We mix it up and adjust our set list as needed per show.” He said. “We are actually having fun, and our fans feed off that energy, making all the difference in the world that provides an awesome night for everyone.”
It’s those audiences who make it all worthwhile. Soliz said the band collectively is grateful to all its friends, families and fans for the support. This includes Comanche Shirt Co. who make it, and all who sport their merchandise.
9 Mile Hill has plans to enter the studio soon at Odell Recording Productions Studio in Texas to record their EP demo. They have videos on YouTube if you want to get a taste of their flavor.
Check out their take on Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey”: https://youtu.be/GdIzH5RjyGg.
Visit the online edition of the column to click on the links and go directly to any of the music featured.
Soliz invites anyone who wants to catch it all live, check them out at their hot spots from Vernon, Texas, to Medicine Park, Fort Sill to Altus Air Force Base and pretty much all points in between.
Follow 9 Mile Hill Band via its Facebook page. Email for booking: titan-six@yahoo.com.
Winning your high school talent show is a big deal for any young musician.
For Lawton High School’s Tanner Joe Roberts, it’s been the confidence boost that has him ready for big things. That includes his first time performing at the Medicine Park Roots Ball this May and work beginning on his debut album.
Originally from Adair, Roberts grew up at his grandparents’ farm where he started learning how to play guitar. They seeded his interests and rooted him.
“I have to give complete credit to my grandparents for me becoming the person that I am. They taught me what it means to work and be a man.”
For a teen, Roberts is telling adult stories of life as he writes for his album. Topics like having to leave home, heartbreak, losing a loved one, and falling in love with someone who you view as too good for you are focused on in the music, he said.
“My main objective in this art is to make music that people can hear and take a second to reflect on,” he said.
Roberts plans on having the album ready before the Roots Ball and it will be the focus of his performance. He said he’s looking for more stages and collaborators.
Mostly based in the folk/country traditions, Roberts cites Willie Nelson, George Straight and Johnny Cash as his influences.
You can find Roberts’ snippets of music available on Tik Tok and YouTube.
