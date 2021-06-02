Summertime has fully settled in Southwest Oklahoma and that means summer camps are opening up.
Around the area, many organizations are holding camps to give kids something exciting to do while school is out. This summer, 4-H is hosting three different summer camps, open to everyone.
4-H Mini Barn Quilt Workshop
At 10 a.m. on June 9, 4-H will host a virtual workshop to show campers how to make a barn quilt, using many geometric principles. Registration will close the day before camp. To reserve a spot, visit http://forms.office.com/r/VM7ZVNQXLS.
Rock ‘N Yarn Day
On June 10, the county 4-H council will host a camp predicated on yarn making and rock painting. The leaders will split the campers into two groups. One group will learn how to yarn small accessories like a scarf. The other group will paint rocks and add an encouraging quote to leave around the city. The camp will be held from from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The last day to register for the camp is June 8. To sign up, visit http://forms.office.com/r/DBL3KNMXTJ or call the extensions office at 580-355-1176.
Glass Fusion Day Camp
On June 11, 4-H is partnering up with Cotton County 4-H for Glass Fusion Day Camp. Kids will get pieces of glass, shape into the design of their choosing and watch the glass melt into a work of art. The camp will go from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at “Pigment of Your Imagination,” 10 Sheridan Road, off the North Sheridan and W. Gore intersection next to Panera Bread.