It’s Christmas time and I figure if you’re looking for something special to give that certain someone, you should give the gift of the best Southwest Oklahoma music put out this last year.
I want to tip my hat to all the artists who used the pandemic shutdown to really dig deep and find new ways to be creative. Seriously, it’s been impressive. I don’t know of a time where the sounds that define Southwest Oklahoma music could be so indefinable and wonderful.
It’s a many-colored coat created of a multitude of sonic fibers to make this musical tapestry that displays creativity out the wazoo.
So, without further ado, here’s the columnist’s selections for standout recordings this year. All art is subjective so this my take.
I can’t decide with just one selection for Album of the Year so, let’s call this Co-Albums of the Year.
It took six years to brew and come together but the 5-song collection that is “III” by Allusion is a perfect document to exemplify why it takes time to make art that stands up.
That’s just what they did. From opening track “Karoshi” to “Dropping Out,” you hear the elements of this band’s history. But it’s refined and taken to a maturity of sonics and ability to make it a definitive peak … until the next album.
Where the band breaks through to its next level begins with the third track, “Lucid.” A throbbing daydream with the thumping bass and drum toms playing melody to singer Seth Andrus’ intoned question, “Was it all just a dream, are we not asleep? … Are we all asleep …” sets the plate for the fierce guitar thrust by Tyler Farmer.
It leads into the 2021 Song of the Year, “Hollow.” The groove, hook and performance converge to capture lightning in a bottle like few. This is the song you can’t get out of your head. And if you wanted to, what kind of person are you, anyway??!? Seriously, this is sheer swagger and swoon with an arcing crescendo that accompanies each chorus.
The album’s closing track, “Streets of Gold” takes the journey into a new mood. This is the one that makes the statement that Allusion is at its peak as a creative force. Again, this is a “for now” statement. They’re working on recording more music that’s been germinating over this period and 2022 offers promise for the next volume.
Check out this stream of the full-album and then treat yourself and buy Allusion’s “III” on any online platform.
Click on the link by visiting the online edition of the column and give it a listen: https://youtu.be/OKpaX4pQKTI.
Produced by Brandon Cramer at his 1121 Recordings Studio, the live guitarist and core part of the band’s chemistry knows how to use his talents to get the best out of this band.
Cramer has been rejuvenating the sound of rock music with his home studio. From his production of Ladybird’s debut album to Plot Armor’s “What’s That Anime?” and more, he’s doing it right. He’s working on some super-secret projects that, from early listens, promises some amazing sounds for 2022. Check out the award-winning video for the Plot Armor song and hear the quality for yourself: https://youtu.be/Vjw16vbtArY.
For all that and so much more, Cramer gets my first honorarium for Producer of the Year. Dude, you’ve more than earned it.
Now, about that Co-Album of the Year.
I can’t give it up enough for Takeez Meals and his constant upward trajectory. Following sole Album of the Year honors in 2020 with ”sHoRtYdEuCe,” Takeez took things even further with the “UGLY” EP.
Helming the production on three of the four tracks, the singular voiced musician takes the listener into a world of storytelling with some of the finest quality beats and sonics interplaying. You hear it right off the bat with “Nobody.”
“Killer Keyz” knows how to layer his settings like a painterly maestro.
With the 59Kobain-produced “Habitat,” Takeez takes the listener through a raw journey into the life he knows. It carries his confidence he’s pushing past boundaries while telling true stories.
Takeez returns to the dual role of artist/producer for “Other Side.” With its rolling keyboard lick and a tight beat working in concert, he takes you into the world of its title. At first, it feels low-key but as you get deeper into its hook of “Snakes in the grass, better watch my team,” you know it comes from someplace real.
Closing with “Greatness,” Takeez makes his credible claim to being what the song’s tile aspires. It’s not a boast when it’s truth.
Takeez spits truth and that’s why he’s among the year’s best. Stream this bad boy and find out why “UGLY” is beautiful: https://shortydeuce.bandcamp.com/album/ugly-ep.
I’ll be back with more of the best of 2021’s local music and live shows as we ready for what is hoped to be an amazing 2022.
“We’re baaaaack!” Kinda.
Steve Carr, a.k.a. Steve-O, and your columnist, the Scribe, reunited recently. And, to paraphrase Peaches & Herb, it felt so good as we joined forces and unearthed the archives to put together the “Today’s Best Soundemonium!” Meta-Cannibalistic Christmas Special 2021: We Eat Your Songs!
It feels good to know the mutual love of ridiculous and ridiculously long special episode titles are still a thing.
Tune into Magic 95.3 FM at 6 p.m. and liven up the Christmas Eve festivities as you catch up with us and our “Alive”-inspired setting for the holidays. Even after that tragic sleigh wreck in the Andes Mountains, we still found some laughs and, best of all, great music.
If you were a regular listener during the four-year run of the radio show on Magic 95.3 FM, you know we love our Christmas extravaganzas. After missing last year’s it was time to return to form.
Check out this amazing playlist culled from past Christmas shows: “Punk Rudolph,” Paid in Spades; “Toys, Toys, Toys,” Steve-O; “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town,” Robbie McMillan; “Santa Claus & His Old Lady 2.0,” Steve-O & Scribe; “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas,” Southwest Pride Barbershop Chorus; “Back Door Santa,” Dirty Red & The Soul Shakers; “Come On Christmas,” “Uncle” Dave Crow; “Surfin’ Christmas Medley,” Clay Commings; “No Misteletoe For Christmas,” Ayvio; “Christmas At The Zoo,” Flaming Lips; “Mary, Did You Know?”, Jasmine Cox Phelps; “Cold Miser/Heat Miser,” Steve-o & Scribe; and “Hard Candy Christmas,” Dani Carson.
From our Southwest Oklahoma musical family as well as Steve-O, and yours truly, I hope you have a great holiday.
There’s still time so I hope you offer the gift of local music to your stocking stuffers for those you love.
Although the ”Today’s Best Soundemonium!” radio show is no more (on a regular basis), our social media presence remains so you can keep up with what’s happening and what’s next at the column/radio show’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/steveoandthescribe/.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.