As we close out the year 2021, there are tons of highlights to think of.
Last week, I selected a few top honors from the year’s output by our Southwest Oklahoma-based music artists. I don’t even have near enough space to mention everyone who absolutely nailed it with their recordings. But I’m going to try and give some shouts outs where and how I can.
Again, it’ll never be enough.
First things first, Zach Holliday deserves a hat tip as this year’s Iron Man honor. After live music reopened, this stellar guitarist, be it of the pedal, electric or acoustic variety, hit it as hard as a musician can. With over 100 gigs played with artists ranging from Jared Rosin, James Cook, Dwight Hamlin, Eureka Strings and whomever else came calling in need for his talents, he probably did see a million faces (maybe closer to 70,000) and I know he rocked them all.
Holliday also was a hot request for studio work. If you’ve heard anything he’s recorded on, you’d understand. An Americana-specialist, he joined Cade Roth & The Black Sheep to record the grittiest Rock Song of the Year with “Dodging Rounds.” Roth and Co. have been shaping their sound into becoming one of the truest rock bands around, all while retaining that Southwest Oklahoma charm found in Roth’s vocal delivery.
https://youtu.be/yRus2o-y07U.
Roth and The Black Sheep will be performing New Year’s Eve at the Medicine Park Tavern where they are promising to play this and another new song, along with their pretty stellar songbook of established song.
As if he wasn’t busy enough, Holliday has joined forces with Ryan Oldham, Brad “Red” Wolf and Eric Hoffman to form RDO Smokewagon. After their opening night debut at this year’s Medicine Park Roots Ball, this is a band that’s earned the Newcomers of the Year honors. I’m so ready to hear what these guys lay down in the studio.
There were some pretty great live music moments this year. The Railhead Saloon returned to hosting live shows, though with more of a cushion in between performances. But when they happen, you remember why it’s still Lawton’s Best Live Music Venue.
It’s why Titan Metal’s “In The Blood” is probably the Most Important Release of the. Year. Featuring most every established singer from the local metal scene (as well as a couple of surprises), this one is a landmark.
Check out this 5:09 powerhouse of what makes this particular scene what it is from the voices that shape it: https://youtu.be/RsZNCXx62M8.
The return to live music was in mid-August when “the” bearers of Lawton’s long-time reputation as a heavy metal Mecca, DeadCore. It offered a return to form for this heavyweight 7-piece who, after 20 years, are at a peak. It showed during this outing.
Check out this performance of “Destroy” from the night’s affair to find out why even after all this time, they’re the Live Act of the Year: https://youtu.be/Eb8kK_OSNRI.
That same night, Lucavi debuted and, including another opening appearance with Allusion in October, proved they are my pick for Band to Watch in 2022. This is some power-groove melded with nuance to create something fresh in the local metal scene.
With their debut album in the works, you’ll have to check out this performance of “False Gods” and explore what they have to offer: https://youtu.be/yOnkXe7JD9w.
Another tip of the hat goes to Drop Dead Dammit. The band added a new song to their debut EP, “Hell On The Plains” produced by Brandon Cramer at 1121 Recordings for release on Halloween. Stripping the speed away, this local power-trio is embracing the doom in their sound.
It’s paying off. Drop Dead Dammit signed to King Side Records and are sponsored by t-shirt and instrument labels. They’ve been playing everywhere possible and are up for more. Workhorse of the Year doesn’t even do these guys justice, but I gotta give ‘em something cause they are too good to ignore.
Check out the band’s take on a Dax Riggs song called “Night is a Notion”: https://youtu.be/tQYzGt1cRL4.
You’ll be able to check out Drop Dead Dammit, Desecration Conflict and Titan Metal tonight if you head out to the Railhead, 909 S. Sheridan.
King of the Hustle for 2021 can only go to one performer. That’s right, Steven Nuckolls, better known as Knuckles has taken his boundless energy and put it into a productive year’s worth of music.
Knuckles has come a long way since taking advantage of a new lease on life a decade ago. With the release of “The Rodeo” followed by his collaboration album, “Knuckles And The Boys Vol. 1,” he’s taken his talents far. Joined by impressive concerts in several states and strong music videos, this cat doesn’t stop.
With 2022 on the doorstep and more opportunities to come, expect more from this singular artist.
Until then, check out “Sweet Addiction” and learn from the source what he’s overcome to become the king of Oklahoma Hick Hop. With this, he’s become something bigger: https://youtu.be/78mQ4kURtEs.
A close competitor is Thanh Le. Taking downtime from 1GCrew to work on his solo stuff, he ended up collaborating with Triple Eight to push his sound to new places.
You can get a sense of the sonic explorations with this collaborative cut called “I Don’t Know Why”: https://youtu.be/nvYPpnKacPk.
Le and Oli Rey Ben have been working on new material and I’m expecting 2022 to be a big return of 1GCrew.
There’s a lot to be excited about. Ray Bordelon has a new release that I’ll share more about soon. Fildio are ready to drop their well-produced by Jimmy Jack Whitaker and recorded in Branson, Mo., album. An early listen shows this is something special.
Another big anticipation is Matt Shreve’s collaboration with producer Brandon Cramer at 1121 Recordings for a project called Astro Throne. Early tracks are really out of this world.
There’s so many more of you I know I’ve meant to mention. You all rock and I look forward to what comes next.
The sounds keep expanding and I’m living for it.
Come on, 2022!
