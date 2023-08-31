This weekend marks the arrival of the 17th Annual Medicine Park Blues Ball as the big close out to the summer season that will kick your blues with some amazing music.

This year’s event also coincides with the 70th birthday of the man behind its origins and who’s still making it happen, Dwight Cope. He said the festival has come a long way in its 17 years. From its shadow, a string of music festivals follow its tradition through spring and into autumn: Park Stomp, Roots Ball, Rockin’ the Park, and the Art Walk and Flute Festival.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

