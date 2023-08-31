On his first day of class as a freshman at the University of Central Oklahoma Academy of Contemporary Music this year, Lawton native Jaden Pierce, left, got to rub shoulders with noted rapper/DJ Paul Wall.
With “I’m All Yours,” Jaden Pierce is letting his faith guide his talents as he looks to achieve great things through his music.
This weekend marks the arrival of the 17th Annual Medicine Park Blues Ball as the big close out to the summer season that will kick your blues with some amazing music.
This year’s event also coincides with the 70th birthday of the man behind its origins and who’s still making it happen, Dwight Cope. He said the festival has come a long way in its 17 years. From its shadow, a string of music festivals follow its tradition through spring and into autumn: Park Stomp, Roots Ball, Rockin’ the Park, and the Art Walk and Flute Festival.
But it always stays rooted in the rootsiest of American roots music: the blues.
The Main Stage in Hitchin’ Post Park is going to have some heavyweight power on its platform. Jim McLinden and Kerry Hartman are going to be hopping making sure the sweet American music sounds are top level. They’ve got it down pretty well, I’d say.
This year’s event kicks off tonight in Hitchin’ Post Park on the Main Stage:
•Friday: Sweet Brenda & Sour Mash, 6 p.m.; Seth Lee Jones, 9 p.m.
•Saturday: Cecil Gray Native Blues, 3 p.m.; Dirty Red & The Soul Shakers, 5 p.m.; Lazy Rooster, 7 p.m.; Eric Tessmer, 9 p.m.
•Sunday: Amanda Howle & The Big Bad Wolves, 3 p.m.; Chebon Tiger Band, 5 p.m.; Chant Duplaintier, 7 p.m.; Sweet & Dirty All-Star Blues Review, 9 p.m.
The family friendly event is free to attend. Bring your chairs and bring your pocketbooks to enjoy some of the vendor wares and local business offerings.
You’ll get my take on this year’s event in next week’s column.
Stepping into manhood, Lawton’s Jaden Pierce is showing his musical maturity with a new single called “I’m All Yours.”
For this talented young multi-instrumentalist/singer/songwriter, it and going to the next level are acts of faith, Pierce said.
“So, I’ve been in the process of adapting to this new college life and continuing my music career at the same time,” he said. “This single talks about how I’m letting everything go and putting everything into Gods hand. It’s kind of stressful being out here alone in college trying to start this new journey but I’m pushing hard trying to make it through.”
Now, Pierce is a freshman attending the University of Central Oklahoma Academy of Contemporary Music (ACM). He takes one English campus on the Edmond campus and the rest of the studies are at ACM in Bricktown Oklahoma City.
Pierce said he’s facing a new element from his background while studying the world of Audio Production. He knows this knowledge will help him grow. It just comes from stepping outside one’s box, so to speak.
“I’m going to be honest with you the type of music they do here is kind of different to what I grew hearing, Like I grew up listening to Gospel, R&B, Hip Hop, Pop, and Jazz/ Funk but here they like rock music a lot.”
When he graduated high school, Pierce had many opportunities. He chose this one and, right now, “things are going good.” On his first day of class he had the opportunity to meet professional recording artist, rapper/DJ Paul Wall and get a photo together.
“They have some good professors who makes sure you understand everything you’re doing and keep up with you,” he said. “I’ve been getting involved with some programs here and building connections. Hopefully everything worlds out here.”
This kid is going places so keep your eyes and ears open.