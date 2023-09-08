Last weekend’s 17th Annual Medicine Park Blues Ball offered the usual sensational end to the summer music festival season.
And as always, it was a ball.
Event coordinator and, frankly, originator Dwight Cope celebrated his 70th birthday in Hitchin’ Post Park taking in the tasty sounds being brought to life by the musical magicians on the lineup.
“Last night was really good,” he said before the start of Saturday’s festivities. “Seth Lee Jones was amazing.”
Pulling multi-duty as performer and emcee, Amanda Howle made sure Cope received the recognition he was due as well as wished him a happy birthday. Howle and her Big Bad Wolves opened the next day’s festivities and she closed out as part of the Sweet & Dirty All-Star Blues Review.
“He started this festival and all these festivals,” she said.
After being in Pennsylvania earlier in the week to record as part of a special project for a documentary about Tulsa’s legendary Cain’s Ballroom, Eric “Dirty Red” McDaniel said it was good to be back home, A Lawton native, he said the shows near the old stomping grounds are always invigorating to the soul.
Dirty Red & The Soul Shakers kicked out one of their best live sets I’ve seen ‘em do and I’ve caught a lot of their shows. Check out the video for “Witchy Woman” and you’ll understand: https://youtu.be/jGt2Zvzr1gA?si=5YRzduGjCTtzU-QT.
Visit the column’s online edition at swoknews.com and click on this and any other link to listen to the music as well as to scroll through pictures that may not make the print edition. As always, it’s free to read online.
Kerry Hartman made a big move with Saturday’s performances with the Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame inductee and Native American Music Award winning Cecil Gray and his Native Blues Band opening up Saturday’s music. By the time they would close their set with Redbone’s “Come and Get Your Love,” they’d set the tone and a huge part came from Hartman’s work as lead soundman for the set. Jim McLinden stepped back to let his apprentice test his mettle.
“This is Kerry’s first time running sound here,” he said, smiling like a proud papa.
Hartman said it was a one-of-a-kind experience. As a musician, he knows what to do and how to do it. But this is on a bigger scale in the festival setting.
“Man running sound in Medicine Park is a trip,” he said. “There is no room for error and huge shoes to fill every time they put me behind the board. Jim is a genius behind the controls. So you get your soundcheck done everything’s good and your heart starts to beat a little harder as you bring Amanda’s mic up so she can start the day and bring on the band. By this time you’ve set your levels the best you can and put a prayer up to where ever you place ‘em as the band hits the first note it’s sink or swim.”
Off to a good start with the opening notes from the Cecil Gray Native Blues Band, Hartman said his heart slowed down and he realized he “got it.” But the trick is to stay close to McLinden just in case there’s some popping and hissing. It’s on the job training, he said.
“The vocals kick in and you get it all up to show level and then you look around at people’s faces you see smiles and dancing and know that it’s gonna be another great set at Hitchin’ Post Park,” he said. “It’s awesome to be mentored on the system by probably one of the best guys around.”There’s a big difference when your pushing 7,000 to 10,000 watts compared to 30,000. It’s pretty exhilarating in that moment.”
The crew pulled it all together to make it another magic Medicine Park weekend filled with music and good times.
You know, the Medicine Park way.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.