There’s something about attending the music festivals at Medicine Park.
Part of it is the setting. With the new temporary permanent main stage in Hitchin’ Post Park underneath a canopy of trees and with cool breeze drifting from Medicine Creek, the proximity of food and drink and a menu loaded with some great acts ranging from local to national stages, it all adds up to something special.
With last weekend’s four days of music and celebration that was the 10th Annual Rockin’ the Park music festival, these ingredients made for something special with the celebration of birthdays for, both, the United States of America and Medicine Park.
Dwight Cope, event coordinator for the festivities, said everything got off to a great start on Friday night with the AhhFugYeahs from the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, area. He said they are a perennial Park favorite. But on that night, there was something extra special.
“They were extra funky and extra fun,” he said. “They never disappoint when they come here.”
With that perfect start, Cope said Monday’s closing set before the fireworks show would be just as exciting or more. With Insider offering a tribute performance to Tom Petty, every “American Girl” and “Angel Dream” would be satisfied with four days of music that “Won’t Back Down.”
One act that had a ton of anticipation was the Kris Lager Band, according to Festival Master of Ceremonies Rodney Whaley. Set to headline the Sunday night set, the Hear, Neb., based Kris Lager Band were expected to play to a packed house.
“They are, bar none, the most requested band we get,” he said. “They love this band here in the Park.”
While the Garage Mahlix were doing their part Saturday afternoon to represent the local talent on tap for the festival, “Uncle” Dave Crow and Carlos Curet readied for their first time on the current stage set-up with The (legendary) JuJu Beans. Both are veterans of many Medicine Park shows; Curet has performed at least once each Blues Ball since the original. But this would be the first time with the current digs.
Those amenities include a comfortable RV “green room” to the side of the stage for the musicians to get ready and keep cool before performing. Whaley said it was a nice gesture from RV Connections, one of the festival’s sponsors.
Like any good “green room,” the site would offer stop ins from musicians both on and off the weekend schedule. Hi-way 62’s Wes Blanton stopped in to share some chuckles and enjoy the cool air-conditioned air on the triple-digit afternoon. This is where the real fun is to be had as the comradery of musicians filled the air with its own sort of music.
Along with some of the old guard, Dallas Halliburton Jr. enjoyed the space while his namesake father shared vocal and guitar duties in the Garage Mahalix set. The teen received high praise from “Uncle” Dave.
“He’s got the best hair here,” Crow said. “That’s rock and roll.”
As with every Medicine Park music festival, Jim McLinden again earned the MVP honors. In wrangling perfect sound from the seven members of Garage Mahalix or the quartet JuJu Beans, he dialed it in like a boss. He is the secret sauce that makes it all click right. Every musician on the weekend’s bill owes him a beer.
The sound of music in the air is what draws the fans back. Darrell and Trina Buttram gazed into each others eyes, smiling as big as it gets as they danced in front of the stage as the Garage Mahalix played a favorite classic song. They would return to dance throughout the JuJu Beans’ set of punk-rockabilly high-energy boogie without missing a beat.
When asked if they come out to all the festivals, Trina Buttram didn’t miss a beat with her answer: “Oh yeah.” Living in Lawton makes it an easy and fun weekend out any time the music of Medicine Park called, she said.
And that’s what it’s all about.
The Matt Shreve project Astro Throne is ready to unleash its second salvo of heavy-duty rock and roll on Friday with “Ice Giants of Glacia.” A burner featuring guest vocals by Garrett Glass (Lucavi/Norville), it follows the strength of the project’s lead track, released the Friday before last, “Caestus of Grief,” while igniting anticipating for the nearing release of the full EP, “Tales of the Astro Throne.”
Follow Astro Throne via Facebook and Instagram and keep your eyes and ears open for a review of the full EP when it’s released.
Until then, find “Caestus of Grief” and “Ice Giants of Glacia” on Spotify, Apple Music, or wherever you like to stream music online.
With his eyes on the prize, Bret James is busting out with a new single due Friday.
Called “My Last Goodbye,” this song is one big “Hello.” Co-written with Jamie Chandler from The Freshwater Donkeys, it was recorded at Oklahoma City’s hot studio, Classen Recorders. That’s a lot of push to make your debut.
All this is a lot for the 29-year-old singer/songwriter from Randlett. James said it’s a sort of miracle he’s at this point following a tragic car wreck at 19 that blinded him for the next six years. Music was his angel of mercy.
“Music was the only thing that got me through it,” he said. “When things were tough and I couldn’t see a way out, music was there to sooth me.”
About a year-and-a-half ago, James’ eyesight returned. With that gift, he said he decided to learn how to play guitar with the help of YouTube videos. That led to another revelation, he said.
“Then I found out I was able to sing, so I hit the ground running to try and make something of it,” he said.
James said most of his musical influences are from close to home. Southwest Oklahoma staples Waylon Holley, Tony Garrison and Tyler Daniel mix with his late-father as well as his uncle, Tom Johnson.
With his grand hello to the Southwest Oklahoma music scene, James’ new song, “My Last Goodbye” is available Friday on all streaming platforms such as Spotify, Amazon music, Apple Music, and more, he said. Soon, he plans on re-recording the song with a full-band.
Live performances are also coming up. James performs at Blake Shelton’s Ol’ Red’s in Tishomingo on Saturday. He peforms with one of his heroes, Tyler Daniel on Aug. 13 at the Guitar Bar and returns to the venue Aug. 27 to double-up with the always terrific Dani Carson.
Keep up with James’ music trajectory is pretty easy, he said. Follow him on Facebook @bretjames or on his Tik Tok, @bretjamesmusic.
However you support, James appreciates it.
“People can hear me by coming an supporting me at my local shows and by streaming ‘My Last Goodbye’ on whatever platform they use,” he said.
