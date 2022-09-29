Military Working Dog Cora retires after 7 years of service

ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE — After seven years, two deployments, five missions and countless long days and nights, Cora, 97th Security Forces Squadron military working dog, is hanging up her leash and collar.
Cora, a certified patrol and explosive detection dog, retired Sept. 14, 2022 at a ceremony at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. She earned a Meritorious Service Medal for her many feats: being able to detect nine different substances, providing security to the U.S. Vice President and Secretary of the Air Force, and protecting military assets and base personnel.
“We take pride in retiring dogs that get to live out the last few years of their life,” said Tech. Sgt. Andres Posada, 97th SFS kennel master. “We are actually really happy that she gets to live on a couch for a couple of years, knowing that they’re not out there working all day and night.”
Cora became the go-to defender for her friendly demeanor, calm presence and determination during countless working dog demonstrations in the local community.
“Cora is a seasoned dog,” said Posada. “When you talk about somebody with experience and knowledge, she’s the equivalent of that. She is the best nose in the kennel, the dog that you can trust.”
After MWDs retire, they are put up for adoption. The first pick is given to the MWD unit on base, then other SFS members. If no one from SFS is able to adopt, the general military population is given the opportunity to adopt.
Senior Airman Trevor Frank, 97th SFS MWD handler, adopted Cora, and plans on spoiling her plenty of steak and relaxation.
“She is just a great dog,” said Frank. “She’s a sweetheart and I wanted to give her a good home. I feel like she deserves it.”