Military Working Dog Cora retires after 7 years of service

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Trevor Frank, 97th Security Forces Squadron military working dog (MWD) handler, and retired MWD, at Altus Air Force Base, Sept. 9.

 U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson

ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE — After seven years, two deployments, five missions and countless long days and nights, Cora, 97th Security Forces Squadron military working dog, is hanging up her leash and collar.

Cora, a certified patrol and explosive detection dog, retired Sept. 14, 2022 at a ceremony at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. She earned a Meritorious Service Medal for her many feats: being able to detect nine different substances, providing security to the U.S. Vice President and Secretary of the Air Force, and protecting military assets and base personnel.