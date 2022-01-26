A Lawton woman is in jail after police discovered three ounces of methamphetamine and $18,500 in cash during a traffic stop.
Elgin Police Officer Ralph Parsons made the traffic stop around 2:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of U.S. 277 and Interstate 44 because window tint on a car was too dark.
The driver, Carl Price Johnson, admitted his license was suspended and that he didn’t have his insurance paperwork.
Kaylen Gwen Fonfara and a 3-year-old child also were in the car. Johnson was seen moving around “frantically,” the affidavit states. Johnson was arrested for driving without a license or insurance. He consented, somewhat unwillingly, to allowing a search of the car, Parsons said.
Fonfara, who also did not have a license, and the child got out and a glass smoking pipe for meth use was found in her seat, according to the affidavit. She removed a bag with “a large quantity” of meth, 3.3 ounces, and another pipe from her pants.
A cooler bag was found where Fonfara had been sitting containing a bank bag with 10 bundles of rubber-banded 20s, 50s and $100 bills consistent with drug trafficking, according to Parsons. The money totaled $18,500, the affidavit states.
Fonfara said she paid about $1,000 for three ounces of meth in Lawton.
She told Parsons she’s not a drug dealer but a user, according to the affidavit.