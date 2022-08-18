Mental Health — You are not alone

Trainees from Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 79th Field Artillery Regiment, 434th Field Artillery Brigade, Fort Sill, jump over a wall on their way to monkey bars during an obstacle course while training at basic combat training (BCT) on Fort Sill on April 23, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Soldiers in BCT spent two weeks in quarantine while being monitors for flu-like symptoms as a precaution before continuing their training.

 Original photo by Sgt. Amanda Hunt

Quite a bit has changed for Army behavioral health since Dr. David Dodd, Director of Psychological Health for Fort Sill’s Reynolds Army Health Clinic.

“I would say one of the most dramatic changes is [behavioral health services has] just grown a tremendous amount,” said Dodd, who started working at Fort Sill in 1996 when there was only 12 behavioral health providers for the entire post. “And now we have close to 85 to 90 people in the department. So, it’s just increased dramatically since the War on Terror.”

Tags

Recommended for you