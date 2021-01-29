MEDICINE PARK — Saturday kicks off a week of activities celebrating the always-notable Medicine Park Polar Bear Plunge.
As always, they’re doing it their way.
In this eccentric cobblestone community, a sense of Bohemian whimsy fills the vibe for its countless events. That continues as the first big event of 2021 is kicking off the year with a puff of smoke, a crowned Head Town Derelict and culminating with a splash into Medicine Creek.
There’s going to be seven days of fun and events during Plunge Week, according to Trisha Parker, marketing director at Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center, and one of the event’s publicists. She said Pat Shaughnessy is the event’s generator, part preacher and P.T. Barnum to the community’s character.
“For Plunge Week, that concept was really dreamed up by Pat Shaughnessy,” she said. “He told me that its first purpose is to give the residents of Medicine Park a fun way to connect and build relationships and just have a good time. The second goal is to invite visitors to join in the fun and explore what Medicine Park has to offer, even during winter months.”
These points are true, but when you talk to Shaughnessy, you get the meaning behind the fun is really to just relax, enjoy yourself and celebrate the community. It’s a unique one, he said.
Kicking off with Saturday night’s Sock Hop at the aquarium, some later events cater to the more, shall we say, “festive” side of Medicine Park, according to Shaughnessy.
“Thursday is kind of the day where we, our baser values come creeping in,” he said, followed with a knowing chuckle of what’s to come.
A homemade air and water pipe competition will begin being judged at 2 p.m. Thursday at The Healing Clinic, 204 E. Lake Drive. Admission to the festivities is free. Pipes will begin being accepted at the dispensary for judging beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
As you’re reading this and putting two and two together, the competition is exactly what you think it is. Shaughnessy chose to elaborate.
“Essentially, allegedly, we have heard through the years that before marijuana was legalized people smoked it,” he began. “People took it upon themselves to invent their own smoking apparatus. We want to award creativity and ingenuity in the smoking business.”
Pipes must be clean and sterilized for judging and, of course, you must have your medical marijuana card to enter. And, according to Shaughnessy, oh what judging there will be.
“The dispensary staff will judge the pipes on smoke effectiveness,” he said. “Each judge will step out onto the back patio and test them out one-by-one. We hope we have a panel of strong smoking judges because we’re hoping there’ll be one or two dozen pipes if we can get that many.”
Although the winner gets a $40 store credit at the dispensary, event sponsors, Shaughnessy said there’s a greater good behind the contest.
“It’s in the spirit of science and culture,” he said.
Thursday evening will be a crowning moment at the Medicine Park Tavern, 198 E. Lake Drive. That’s because at 7 p.m., the title of Head Town Derelict will be presented. It’s honoring the town lineage, according to Shaughnessy. He’s a bit of a storyteller.
“I’m saying first of all that the town of Medicine Park used to be peopled by gnarly individuals,” he said. “These folks were the heart and soul of the town in a lot of ways, a lot of what has made the town become what it has. We’ve lost five stalwarts of the town in the last year.”
This time-honored distinction comes from the originals who were there in the “before days” at Halloween parties that ended at dawn and remained as among the first to step on the walkway lining Medicine Creek, Shaugnessy said.
“Someone close the door when the last town derelict dies,” he said.
Town event coordinator Rodney Whaley will perform that night at the Tavern and the two events will be interconnected, according to Shaughnessy.
A box to collect ballots is going to be placed in the Tavern this weekend and you can drop your choice throughout the week until the counting starts Thursday. Shaughnessy said an overwhelming choice could sway things.
“People can stuff the ballot box with as many votes as they want,” he said. “We kind of know who’s going to win this unless there’s a great upset.”
A Consort to the Head Town Derelict also will be crowned and there may be nominations taken for Future Town Derelict. You may have what it takes, according to Shaughnessy.
“The qualities required to be a derelict: no means of support, no money for drinks so you go to the bar and there’s always someone there to buy you a drink,” he said. “You spot a derelict and you’re happy to buy him a drink.”
There are events planned for all ages and just about any interest. Shaugnessy cited some of the cultural programs and events throughout the week. It’s part of why the community is known as a destination for a good time for everyone.
Parker said on a busy day in Medicine Park, you’re going to see people of all ages, ethnicities and income ranges all coming together for a good time in the cobblestone community of the Wichita Mountains.
“It’s such a wonderful spot for all sorts of recreation and draws such a diverse crowd of people — that’s what I love about it most,” she said. “Everyone is welcome and can find something to enjoy there.”
Now in its 23rd year, the Polar Bear Plunge has taken on a life of its own since inception as a dare brought on by liquid courage among regulars at the Medicine Park Tavern. What began with a handful now features hundreds lining the banks of Medicine Creek and/or hopping into the always chilly but invigorating waters as a right of first weekend of February passage.
Things kick off with the Polar Plunge Sock Hop at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the aquarium, No. 1 Aquarium Drive. Slick your hair back and get your T-shirts tucked into your rolled up cuff jeans or don a fuzzy sweater and poodle skirt and get ready to twist the night away.
Parker said fun’s the essence that’s going into the many activities next week. It’s something the town imbues into its events and activities.
“It also has a quirkiness you don’t find just anywhere,” she said. “An underlying silliness that is just hilarious to experience. Plunge Week is most definitely a reflection of that.”