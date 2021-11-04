Marlow boys win back-to-back cross country titles

EDMOND — Even with a largely different cast of characters, Marlow’s boys cross-country team was still able to win the Class 3A state championship for a second consecutive year on Saturday. It marked the school’s 12th overall title in boys cross-country. Meanwhile, the girls team finished 3rd, its best finish at State since 2013.
Coach Mikey Eaves has been coaching the boys team for nine years and the girls team for 13. Eaves knew his boys team could be good this season, returning some key pieces from last year’s squad like Tyler Brown and Luke Tolle. But the Outlaws had lost so much talent from 2020 that it would be difficult to repeat.
“From our top 5 from last year, we only returned two. We lost three all-staters,” Eaves said. “It’s basically two different teams, which probably makes it more special. Over two years, you have essentially 11 runners who helped contribute to state championships.”
On top of that, injuries prevented Marlow from running with all their top runners during much of the season. Eaves said that might have helped the Outlaws slip a little under the radar heading into the stretch run of the season.
“We only ran full-strength with our top 7 guys three times and that was at Conference, Regionals and at State,” Eaves said. “We knew what we had, not sure if everyone else knew what we had. Maybe that was to our advantage.”
While seven runners compete for each team, only the top five scores qualify. The place numbers of those five are accumulated and the lowest score wins. Eaves said that going in, he believed there were about 6 teams capable of winning the title. And with Rejoice Christian placing a runner in the top 10 and Heritage Hall having two, it looked like it could be dicey, especially with the Outlaws’ top runner, Ean Hewitt, finishing 10th in the scores and the next-best Outlaw, Brown, coming seven full spots later.
But the rest of the top five Marlow runners were close enough together in placing (Tolle at 18, Cody Davis at 34 and Daniel Aguilar at 43), and Rejoice Christian’s next-best runners all finished in the 30s, that it allowed Marlow to coast by the Eagles by 37 full points.
“It was a huge team effort. We said from the beginning, ‘Run for each other’. Cross country can be such an individualized sport, but if you run for the person in front of you and the person behind you, it pays off.
“If you give us a chance, a lot of the time, our kids know how to step up to the moment and that’s what they did.”