Seattle's rescue clubhouse dog

This is Tucker, a 4-year-old lab/retriever mix who was just adopted by the Mariners’ clubhouse from OkanDogs! Through his agent, Tucker said, “I’m gonna get to hang out at the ballpark all the time, travel with the squad and enjoy my very own unlimited supply of baseballs. Doesn’t get better than this!” Players, coaches and fans are thrilled with the new addition to the team that is chasing a playoff berth.

 Courtesy

The Seattle Mariners made an unexpected roster addition Saturday, and they’re hoping it pays off as they aim to reach the postseason for the first time since 2001.

The Mariners revealed they have adopted a clubhouse dog from Okandogs Dog Rescue in Cashmere, Wash. The four-year-old labrador/retriever mix named Tucker will be a clubhouse regular at T-Mobile Park as well as on the road.