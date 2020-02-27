MacArthur and Eisenhower girls extended their seasons with Class 5A Regional wins and now both will be looking forward to chasing titles Saturday afternoon.
MacArthur had little trouble with Oklahoma City Southeast, rolling to a 62-46, victory at El Reno. Meanwhile in Ardmore, Eisenhower had to fight toe-to-toe with Duncan before pulling out a tough 38-30 victory.
That sets the stage for Saturday’s title games. Mac will battle El Reno at 1:30 p.m. at El Reno, while Ike will face Ardmore at 1:30 p.m. on the Tigers’ home court.
Mac girls enter the title game still smarting after a tough Area Tournament loss to Piedmont last season and this group of seniors is focused on the goal of reaching state.
Altus girls also joined in the fun, beating Del City, 47-41, to advance in the Del City 5A Regional. The Bulldogs, though, face the tough task of meeting powerful Del City Saturday at 1:30. Del City routed Capitol Hill, 73-17.
In Class 6A the news wasn’t good for Lawton High which ran up against No. 1 Choctaw and wound up losing 70-11 after failing to score and trailing 40-0 at halftime. That ends the season for the Wolverines.
Ike girls sluggish
After his team was only able to muster 11 first-half points — including just two in the first quarter — Eisenhower coach Daniel Wall told his players they had 16 minutes to determine their destiny.
The Eagles responded, and defeated Duncan to advance to the finals of the Ardmore Regional.
“First half, we were struggling to score,” Wall said. “We challenged the girls. We told them you have two options, you get it together or you go home. We came out gangbusters in that third quarter and responded real well.
Ky’lan Seaton, Anjoley Clayton, Mariah Hall and Klevianna Sanders led the defensive charge, as the Eagles held the Demons to just three points in the third quarter. Perhaps just as impressive was holding Abbi Price, one of Duncan’s top scorers, to just two points on the night.
But as they have been apt to do, Duncan refused to go away. Ike struggled with Duncan’s man-to-man half-court trap, until a cutting basket by Seaton late in the fourth quarter gave Ike some momentum.
With less than a minute to go, Clayton got a steal and laid the ball up to put the Eagles up by three. Mikaela Hall hit free throws to seal it. Clayton, who led all scorers with 14 points, also had a big play when she drew a charge with less than two minutes remaining. Mikaela Hall had 11 points.
“I’m just proud of these girls,” Wall said. “We had several kids who have never played in that kind of atmosphere so maybe that contributed to our struggles early. But they got it done.”
Eisenhower gets regional host Ardmore at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Both teams will head to the area round, but winner is just one win away from the state tournament.