EDMOND— When second-ranked Piedmont turned up the pressure, MacArthur never flinched.
Janaiya Fisher scored a game-high 20 points and made 5 of 6 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter as the Highlanders held off Piedmont for a 54-49 win inside Edmond North’s Siberian Gym on Saturday afternoon.
Senior forward Alayna Vines added 13 points and Alysa Mack scored 10 as fourth-ranked MacArthur (19-6) made all the right plays down the stretch to clinch its third consecutive trip to the Class 5A State Tournament, which begins Wednesday in Norman.
“It was just a matter of execution,” head coach Otis Gentry said of his team’s poise down the stretch. “We practice those situations all the time.”
The Highlanders limited turnovers and connected on 9 of 12 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter and made 18 of 22 for the game. Piedmont shot 6 of 13 from the line.
Vines and Mack dominated Piedmont in the paint, outscoring the Lady Wildcats’ front court 23-6.
“When our guards attacked, that helped set them up even better,” Gentry said.
Mac took control of the game with a 10-2 run early in the second quarter that erased an early deficit. Vines scored six points and the Highlanders’ defense forced eight straight misses from Piedmont while limiting the Wildcats to just three baskets in the second quarter.
“We tried our press and saw they were getting downhill too much,” Gentry said. “So we went into our man-to-man full court just to wear them down a little bit and take away their 3-pointers.”
Piedmont made just one 3-pointer over the first three quarters before connecting on four late in the game, but the Wildcats never trimmed Mac’s lead to less than three points.
Senior Jillian Crawford paced Piedmont (19-8) with 19. Macy Lee scored 11 of her 13 points in the fourth quarter.
In Mac’s past two trips to state, the Highlanders lost two games by a combined six points. They’ll enter this state tournament as winners of 10 of their last 11.
“This time we want to go a little deeper and win it,” Gentry said. “We’re overdue.”