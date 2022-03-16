The Lawton Public Schools Foundation is seeking sponsors for the foundation’s 2nd annual fundraiser golf tournament.
LPS Foundation board members are continuing the tradition with our second annual golf tournament. Proceeds from this tournament will benefit the students and teachers of Lawton Public Schools. The golf tournament will be the foundation’s major fundraiser for 2022.
There are multiple sponsorship opportunities. April 4th is deadline for submitting sponsorship.
Double Eagle-$10,000
•Registration and lunch for 2 teams of golfers
•As presenting sponsor your name will predominantly be displayed on promotional materials (printed and website)
•Name listed on banner at tournament
•Exposure on LPS Foundation website
•Recognized at opening of tournament
Eagle-$5,000
•Registration and lunch for 2 teams of golfers
•As presenting sponsor your name will be displayed on promotional materials (printed and website)
•Name on banner at tournament
•Exposure on LPS Foundation website
•Recognized at opening of tournament
•April 4th is the deadline for submitting sponsorship
Birdie-$2,500
•Registration and lunch for 1 team of golfers
•Name listed on banner at tournament
•Exposure on LPS Foundation website
Par-$1,000
•Registration and lunch for 1 team of golfers
•Name listed on banner
Hole Sponsor-$100
•April 4th is deadline for submitting sponsorship
You may pay for your sponsorship by:
• Mailing a check to LPS Foundation P.O. Box 2323 Lawton 73502.
• Calling Lisa Carson at (580)-585-6251 if you prefer an invoice.