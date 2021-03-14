The Lawton Public Schools Foundation is planning a course change with its fund-raising efforts this year, scheduling a golf scramble in April at the Lawton Country Club.
The event will be a four-person scramble on Monday, April 5 at the LCC layout, with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
On-site registration runs from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. and during that time golfers will be treated to a lunch, plus anyone wanting to fine-tune their game can do so at the driving range.
Players will be competing for prizes for the top teams, plus the players will have a shot at special awards including longest drive, closest to the pin, longest putt and there will also be a new car for the first hole-in-one on the tough par-3 ninth hole courtesy of Classic Chevrolet.
Teams can begin signing up now by picking up an entry form at the LCC pro shop or Shoemaker Center, or go to the LPS Website and download an entry form, fill it out and send in your entry and a check for the $400 entry fee per team.
Checks should be made out to LPS Foundation and the check and entry form mailed to this address: LPS Foundation, P.O. Box 2323, Lawton, OK, 73502.
You can enter with a credit card by going to this Website: LawtonPSF.org.
And, if your business needs an invoice, call Lisa Carson at (580) 585-6251.
There are also sponsorship opportunities for interested businesses or individuals. A Double Eagle sponsorship is $10,000 and includes two paid teams in the field and prominent display on all tournament promotional materials.
The Eagle sponsorship is $5,000 and includes two team entries and promotional consideration. The Birdie sponsorship includes a team entry, name on banner and listing on the LPSF Website.
The Par sponsorship costs $1,000 and includes a team entry and recognition on one of the 18 holes at the LCC layout.
Business owners who want to obtain a sponsorship should take action early this week to make sure they are included on the promotional materials and banners.
The LPS Foundation had been doing a breakfast fund raiser in the past but they opted to try something different and the golf scramble was one of the options explored. After consulting with the LCC staff, a date was selected and LPS staff went to work to prepare the promotional material to recruit teams and sponsors.