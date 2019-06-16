Youth participate in training

Members of a local youth initiative started their day early Wednesday, as they learned about key points of city government.

The young women, ages 10-12, are participating in the inaugural program of Future WOMEN that VOTE, coordinated by WOMEN that VOTE! as a training program to encourage a younger generation. The youth program has the same goal as its parent does: educate women to encourage them to take a more active role in governmental decision-making processes. And, to vote.

Wednesday was local government day, and the seven young Future members started the morning early at Lawton City Hall, as Mayor Stan Booker explained the role that the mayor and City Council play in local government.