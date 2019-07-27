Young rocketeers tackle aerospace basics at CU science academy

Room 145 in the physics wing of the Sciences Complex at Cameron University was an explosion of glitter and glue, feathers and foam on Wednesday afternoon.

Throw in a few pre-teen girls and endless giggles, and you might have a slumber party — or in this case, some of the area’s brightest, young scientific minds putting their finishing touches on carefully hand-crafted bottle rockets and glider planes.

“You’d think this was an art class,” said Dr. E. Ann Nalley, professor of chemistry at CU, chuckling as she walked through the maze of craft supplies and excited chatter.

For five days this week, 13 middle school girls from across southwestern Oklahoma converged on Cameron University’s campus for the seventh annual Aerospace Engineering and Applied Mathematics Summer Academy.

During the day, they studied the principles of aerodynamics and learned how to calculate G-force; in the evenings, they swam and sang karaoke songs. Through it all, imagination was encouraged.

“These girls get more creative each year,” said Nalley, who serves as director of the week-long, overnight program.

Nalley, who attended the first science academy hosted by the National Science Foundation in 1959, said she has a passion for introducing young girls to opportunities in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

“The more you show these girls what they can do, the more they dream and achieve,” she said.

Students from across the region apply for the chance to attend the academy, which is funded by a grant from Cotton Electric, NASA and the Cameron University Foundation’s Clarence E. Page Endowed Chair.