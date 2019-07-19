WWII Airborne Team to host free Open Hangar Day

The World War II Airborne Demonstration Team will host an Open Hangar Day event this weekend.

The public is invited to this free event from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Frederick Regional Airport, 1830 E Road, Frederick.

The morning will feature World War II-uniform-clad members of the demonstration team parachuting from a Douglas C-47 Skytrain named “Boogie Baby.” Twenty-one students from The Parachute School’s summer jump program will also make jumps from the aircraft in hopes of completing the program. Jumps are weather dependent.

The drop zone has moved; for Saturday’s event, it will be about 3 miles south of the hangar. Roadside parking will be available.

Starting at 10 a.m., the Frederick Quarterback Club will sell barbecue pulled pork sandwiches in the hangar’s mess hall. Attendees also can bring food and beverages, and, for a suggested donation, can ride in the aircraft.