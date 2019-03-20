Wreck injures Lawton woman

A 15-year-old Lawton driver fell asleep and wrecked Monday morning in Washita County, sending a 24-year-old Lawton woman to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported the teen was driving a Pontiac Torrent northbound on Oklahoma 54 shortly before 7 a.m. when the wreck happened 8 miles south and 7 miles east of Cordell. The teen apparently fell asleep and went off the roadway to the right, rolling twice before the vehicle came to rest on its wheels, Trooper Michael Eckhardt.

Kirsti Nicole Velazquez, 24, of Lawton, was ejected, was taken to Cordell Memorial Hospital and later transferred to Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City where she was admitted in critical but stable condition with neck injuries, according to the OHP.