WOSC-Cameron ink agreement on degrees

Western Oklahoma State College and Cameron University have entered into an agreement that will enable agriculture, liberal arts and mathematics majors who earn associate degrees at WOSC to more easily work toward bachelor’s degrees at Cameron.

The articulation agreement was announced today by the presidents of both higher education institutions and goes into effect immediately, according to a press release.

“For decades, Western and Cameron have worked diligently to meet the needs of Southwest Oklahoma through higher education and have often collaborated informally,” said Chad Wiginton, President of Western Oklahoma State College.

Often called “2+2 articulation agreements” because they combine the two years of lower-division study at the community college level with the two years of upper-division work at a university, these agreements allow Western students who complete associate degrees in three different educational fields to be admitted directly into Cameron. There they can work toward bachelor’s degrees without losing any college credit earned at WOSC.