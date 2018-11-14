World War II service earns Lawton veteran the French Legion of Honour

“When we left England, we hit Normandy Beach,” said Joe Guerrero as he reflected on his experience in World War II. “That’s when the war started for me.”

Seventy-four years later, those steps into France under fire and duress have continued a march to honor. Guerrero is being recognized today with the French Legion of Honour by the French Consulate General Alexis Andres. The ceremony takes place at 10 a.m. at the 45th Infantry Museum in Oklahoma City.

As his 95th birthday approaches on Nov. 23, Guerrero said he found his way as a young man through his service in the Army. Much of his life has followed that course — “I learned what I learned in the Army” — his service in the military has brought him honor.