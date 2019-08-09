Women's summit speaker focuses on fun, finance
Sun, 09/08/2019 - 11:11pm William Carroll
The keynote speaker for Wednesday’s inaugural Oklahoma Women’s Business Summit said she wants everyone who attends the event to leave with something they can sink their teeth into.
The keynote speaker, Robbie Gilbert with Great Plains Investment Professionals, Inc. of Elk City, said she wants participants to have fun and leave the event with a smile on their faces.
Gilbert said her program is what she calls money, motivation, fun and finance.