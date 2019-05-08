WOMEN that VOTE! emphasizes voter participation

Sandi Colby said politics wasn’t her thing.

It is now. And, she has history to thank.

Colby is among the Lawton area women who have become active in WOMEN that VOTE!, a grassroots group that Barbara Curry and some of her acquaintances organized during 2018’s mid-term election year to drive home a point: Women must engage in the voting process.

Colby, a young women who became active in WOMEN that VOTE! due to Curry’s influence, wasn’t someone engaged in politics.