Woman unable to skirt the law for public nudity

Lawton police arrested a woman Tuesday evening after she learned a scarf does not a skirt make.

Police were called around 6 p.m. to the 1800 block Southwest C Avenue on a report of a possibly nude woman walking down the street. An arriving officer found a woman wearing a black bra and a scarf around her waist, the report states. Unable to skirt the law with the scarf, the woman was not wearing pants or underwear, the officer reported.

The woman was identified, arrested and taken to jail for indecent exposure, the report states.