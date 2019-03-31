Woman with terminal cancer gets two longtime wishes granted

Casey Bush wanted to give her mother something she had long wanted. She also wanted to hold a celebration for the woman she declares has “the biggest heart in the world”.

Bush wanted to celebrate her mother, and wanted her mother to be able to celebrate with friends and family. More than anything, she wanted to create at least one moment of happiness after the family suffered nearly two years of nightmarish news.

In June 2017, Casey’s mother, Mary Bush, was diagnosed with lung cancer, which had begun to spread toward her breasts. , Bush was declared by doctors to be clear of cancer in March of 2018, after nine months of treatment. She and her family members were all relieved and grateful.

However, just two months later, Mary began to have trouble with her speech, motor functions and displayed other symptoms that appeared to be in line with a stroke. The next month, doctors checked and revealed her symptoms were not the result of a stroke.

It was brain cancer.

Four months later, doctors found another tumor on Mary’s colon.

By February 18 of this year, doctors declared the cancer was infiltrating most parts of Mary’s body.