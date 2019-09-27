Woman takes hammer in hand to break up violent argument

A neighbor witnessing an argument between a man and woman took a hammer in hand and tried to keep the peace until police arrived.

Police responded around 7 p.m. Tuesday to a home in the 2100 block of Northwest Lincoln Avenue regarding a potential domestic incident between a man and woman. While en route, officers learned it was a roving incident and had moved to the open field off Northwest Lincoln Avenue and North Sheridan Road.

Officers arrived to find a woman with a hammer in her hand yelling at the man to stop hitting the other woman, according to the report. He was seen by officers to punch the woman in the face.

The woman dropped the hammer when asked by police and grabbed the injured woman and sat down with her at the curb, the report states. The man was told to stop moving and stay still until backup officers arrived.

The woman who had the hammer said she saw the incident unfold in a field in front of her home. She said the injured woman and the man were arguing over money. When the woman got upset and yelled at the man to leave her alone, he continued to follow her before punching her and pushing her to the ground, the report states. The witness said the man grabbed the woman by the throat and slammed her head into the ground.

The witness told her husband to call 911, grabbed a hammer and ran out to the couple to try and break up the fight, according to the report. Police arrived soon after.