Woman jailed for stolen truck, drugs admits things took strange turn with trek for bathroom

A woman caught with drugs and a stolen pickup told police everything went haywire when she unsuccessfully sought a bathroom.

Now held on $25,000 bond in the Comanche County Detention Center, she has 24-hour access to a facility.

Sherri Lynn Metzger, 42, of Lawton, made her initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where she was charged with a felony count of larceny of automobile after former felony convictions along with misdemeanor counts of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate.

Police were called around 10:45 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 1700 block Southwest 13th Street to meet with a man who said his truck had been stolen and was parked at a home on the block.

Three men in the driveway where the truck was parked spoke with an officer. According to the probable cause affidavit, they said a woman using the home’s bathroom had driven the truck there.