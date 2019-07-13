Woman jailed on $200,000 bond for allegations of child abuse

On the lam since October 2018, a 29-year-old Lawton woman is in jail on $200,000 bond after she was accused of injuring her 5-year-old son.

Cierra Kyles made her initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where she received felony counts of child abuse by injury and enabling child abuse by injury, records indicate. She faces up to life in prison if convicted of either count.

An arrest warrant was issued October 18, 2018, for Kyles’ arrest but she was only recently taken into custody.

Lawton police began investigating Kyles in July 2018 after the 5-year-old boy was treated for injuries consistent with child abuse, according to the probable cause affidavit. Detective Fernando J. Diaz saw the boy’s injuries and had him placed into emergency custody.

Diaz said the boy suffered from “two black eyes, a laceration under his right eye, open wounds to his left arm, numerous bruises throughout multiple planes of his body and burn marks to his back.”