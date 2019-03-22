Woman injured while thwarting robbery

A woman was treated for injuries after, she claimed, men tried to rob her Tuesday night.

Lawton Police Officer Carlos Aguayo reported joining officers shortly before 11:30 p.m. who responded to 55 NW 25th in regard to a woman who was almost robbed while walking to a convenience store.

The woman told police she was walking to EZ Go when two unknown black males approached her and demanded her wallet, the report states. She told them no and said they began to punch her in the stomach and one male swung at her with a small, sharp object towards her face. Aguayo reported she suffered a cut above her right eye. She was able to get away and ran home to call police.