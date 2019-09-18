Woman injured, man arrested after fight started with the use of an ex’s name

The sight of a nude woman crying on a porch Saturday morning resulted in the arrest of a man accused of assaulting her after she called him by her ex-husband’s name during an intimate moment.

Lawton Police Officer Kolten Jones reported being called shortly after 2 a.m. to a home in the 2800 block of Northwest 46th Street and found her propped up against a doorway and being tended to by a witness. She had a swollen right eye and fresh bruising to her face and, the report states, she said her boyfriend had did it to her.

While the woman was being tended by medical personal, Jones went to the apartment to speak with the boyfriend. He answered the door and appeared to have red watery eyes, slurred speech and the odor of alcohol, according to the report.

The man told Jones he and the woman were having sex in the bathroom when she called him by her ex’s name which began an argument. He said she fell and hit her head on the toilet as well as the bathtub, the report states. Jones said there was dried blood in the bathroom on the counter doors of the sink.