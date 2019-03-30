Woman claims brothers robbed, assaulted her

A hospitalized woman claimed she’d been assaulted and robbed by a pair of brothers Thursday morning.

Lawton Police Officer Phillip Davis reported meeting with the woman shortly before 6:30 a.m. at Comanche County Memorial Hospital where she was being treated in the emergency room.

The woman told Davis she’d been at a home in the 1400 block of Northwest Lincoln earlier when the two adult brothers assaulted her. According to the report, they also took several of her unspecified belongings.

The woman said following the incident, she first went to her brothers before going to the hospital.