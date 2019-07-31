Woman blames her behavior on having ‘bad day’

It was a wild day for a Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputy when he arrested a woman for a rash of disturbances and disturbing behavior she blamed on having “a bad day.”

The deputy was called around 1:30 p.m. July 25, to 5472 NW Tacklebox Road on the complaint of a woman who had been creating a public disturbance and trying to break into mobile trailers the whole morning. According to the report, the deputy arrived and spoke to the neighbors who described the woman as yelling and trying to break into their trailers beginning around 3:45 a.m. One man said she was able to break the lock on his trailer before he chased her away.

The neighbors said the woman continued to cause a disturbance until around 6 a.m. when she stripped out of her clothes, the report states. Fire and EMS were called, along with deputies, and she was loaded into an ambulance. The woman was later released from Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

When the woman returned to the trailer park in the early afternoon, witnesses said she’d gone to her mother’s house and sat on the porch for a few minutes before returning to their trailers and trying to open the doors.