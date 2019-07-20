Womack shares love of NASA, space

The 1969 moon landing might have influenced Christine Womack’s career choice, but it definitely launched her on a decades-long love affair with all things NASA and space.

Womack is officially retired from teaching math and computer science to high school students, but she continues to feed her love of education by teaching about space, sharing that love through her official title of NASA Ambassador. That means when she speaks of NASA, she speaks with the knowledge of an expert who has learned from other experts.

Like many others of that era, Womack remembers what she was doing when Neil Armstrong opened the door of the lunar module and became the first man to step on the moon’s surface. She was a pre-teen at Camp C’Andy, sitting on a picnic table as she and fellow campers gathered around a radio that was airing the audio of the moon landing.

“We got to hear it,” she said, explaining there wasn’t a television to provide the visual option, so the campers relied on their listening skills to hear the voices issuing from the module as astronauts conversed with their NASA support team back on Earth.